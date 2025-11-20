Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 20th Nov, 2025

Netball Association President recognised for her work

By Stephen Ignacio
20th November 2025

The interschool competition this week became the setting for a special recognition moment, as Moira Gomez, President of the Gibraltar Netball Association, received the Ladies That Rock the Rock Award.
The surprise presentation had been discreetly planned by a small number within the netball executive, who arranged for a pause in play. A very surprised Moira Gomez was escorted to the centre of Court 1, initially believing she needed to tell those walking onto the court that they could not be there, only to discover that she was the intended recipient of the award.
Nominated by the public, she is understood to have received an overwhelming number of votes, with numerous letters of praise and thanks recognising her work not only for netball but for the community as a whole.
For the first time on the netball court—as many observed—Moira had her family around her as she received the award.
Usually surrounded by GNA committee members, players or officials where she focused her attention on the sport the occasion was marked by the sport stepping to one side and allowing the moment to be one with her own family, paying tribute in the same way as to the sacrifices they too had made.
It was a fitting tribute to the work she has done behind the scenes, helping netball grow from being viewed as “just a women’s sport” into Gibraltar’s second-largest sport by membership, behind only football, and the first team sport to host a Youth World Cup on the Rock. An achievement widely praised across sport and the community, it further elevated Gibraltar’s name within the global sporting sphere as a place punching well above its weight.

