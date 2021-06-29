‘Never thought I would be selected’ say Rovegno after announcement by World Netball

Following this Tuesday morning’s announcement that Bryony Rovegno, Gibraltar’s national team netball captain was been chosen as one of the “Voice of Athletes” Working Group by World Netball, the player has admitted to not having believed she would be chosen.

Bryony, known as a strong very determined player, but humble in her approach outside the court when asked for a reaction to the announcement said, “Honestly, I put my name forward and never thought I would be selected. Once I saw the email I was in shock and once I read who had been selected I was in awe of being selected alongside such a talented group of athletes, most of which I follow and are my role models. I do hope this helps the younger generation in any way possible as my only wish for them is for them to learn and grow as netball has given me so much over the years and this can only continue to grown for them.”

The player only this weekend formed part of the Campion’s netball camp which saw the team working alongside Denise Ellis and Maggie Jackson via an innovative zoom session. Although recently injured and missing games this season she is expected to be one of the key players in Gibraltar bid to succeed in the forthcoming Netball Europe Open Challenge tournament to be hosted in Gibraltar.

Her inclusion in the “Voice of Athletes” working group highlights the increased reputation gained by Gibraltar in recent years within the international netball community with Gibraltar heavily involved in both Netball Europe and World Netball.

Read announcement from World Netball at

https://www.chronicle.gi/bryony-chosen-as-voice-of-the-athlete-working-group-by-world-netball/