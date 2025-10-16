New apprenticeship launched in British Sign Language interpretation

The Ministry of Equality, Employment, Culture and Tourism has announced a new apprenticeship programme aimed at training individuals to become fully qualified British Sign Language (BSL) interpreters.

The initiative is part of the Government of Gibraltar’s wider strategy to promote accessibility, equality and skills development. The programme will offer accredited training in BSL, alongside modules covering disability-related topics, to prepare apprentices for professional interpreter status.

The apprenticeship also aims to enable qualified individuals to eventually provide services on a freelance or private basis, supporting the expansion of BSL interpretation in both public and private sectors.

The Minister for Equality, Employment, Culture and Tourism, Christian Santos, said: “This apprenticeship is a vital step in enhancing inclusion and communication for the hearing impaired community in Gibraltar. It not only addresses a pressing need for more trained interpreters based locally but it also creates a pathway to a rewarding profession.

“I encourage those with a passion for accessibility and language to apply.”

The programme is open to applicants who are committed to promoting accessibility and inclusion. Prior knowledge of BSL is welcome but not required, as full training will be provided.

Further information and application forms are available at www.meect.gov.gi. The deadline for applications is Friday October 31, 2025.