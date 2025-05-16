New child sponsorship initiative launched by Strait of Gibraltar Association Trust

The Strait of Gibraltar Association Trust has launched a new charity initiative, ‘Adopt a Child Across the Strait’, aimed at supporting vulnerable children and families in Tangier, Morocco.

The programme invites residents in Gibraltar to commit to a monthly sponsorship starting at £10, with the aim of improving the lives of children living in poverty and unstable environments. The support will provide safe housing, food security, protection from abuse, and access to education.

The first phase of the initiative will assist four families comprising 14 children in Tangier. The families face a range of challenges including chronic illness, widowhood, unemployment and single parenthood.

Funds raised through the scheme will be used to keep children in school, cover rent costs, provide basic food and household supplies, and monitor the children’s progress through regular follow-ups.

The initiative highlights the close proximity of Gibraltar to Tangier, allowing sponsors the opportunity to visit and observe the impact of their support directly. The Trust’s office in Tangier will oversee the administration of funds and ensure accountability.

The programme will also place a particular emphasis on English-language learning and strengthening family stability. The Trust confirmed that this new initiative will not affect its ongoing commitments to existing charities and fundraising efforts.

Residents can participate by setting up a standing order through online banking or with the assistance of local bank branches. For more information, interested individuals are encouraged to contact Steven Peter Marin on +350 58009047, or trustees Jayne Wink on +350 54012932 and Carmen McLaren on +350 54497000.