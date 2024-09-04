New cycle access via George's Lane to Line Wall Road

A new cycling route from Town Range via George’s Lane to Line Wall Road has been announced by the Government.

The route aims to reduce the travel time for cyclists and Personal Light Electronic Transport (PLET) users travelling from Town Range, and comes as the Government looks to further promote sustainable modes of transport across Gibraltar.

“The newly opened cycle link provides cyclists with a safe and direct connection between the bustling areas of Town Range and Line Wall Road via George’s Lane and Cathedral Square,” the Government said in a statement.

“This aligns with the government’s broader goal of reducing vehicular traffic, improving air quality, and encouraging active travel among residents and visitors alike.”

“By introducing these small link routes for cyclists and PLET users, sustainable forms of transport are promoted, helping to reduce carbon emissions and traffic congestion in key areas of Gibraltar.”

“Cyclists and PLET users are reminded that the intersection of George's Lane and Main Street is a pedestrianised area. Please give priority to pedestrians at all times when using this access towards Line Wall Road.”

The Minister of Transport, Dr John Cortes, added: “This new cycle access route is a tangible step towards our vision of a cleaner, greener Gibraltar, however small or big the route may be.”

“We are committed to enhancing our infrastructure to support active travel, which not only benefits individual health but also contributes significantly to our environmental goals.”

“As we continue to expand and improve our cycle networks, we encourage the public to embrace these new routes, supporting the move towards a more sustainable and active Gibraltar."