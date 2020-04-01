Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 1st Apr, 2020

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
UK/Spain News

New Facebook tool lets UK users request or offer help in their community

By Press Association
1st April 2020

By Martyn Landi, PA Technology Correspondent

Facebook users are now able to directly request help or volunteer their services to others in their neighbourhood during the coronavirus lockdown.

The social network has launched a tool called Community Help, which is being rolled out in the UK as well as North America, France and Australia.

The tool will allow Facebook users to request or offer help to those around them, such as volunteering to deliver groceries or making donations to local food banks.

Fellow Facebook users are able to scroll a feed of latest posts, which shows people nearby offering help, and what tasks they can help with.

A filter on the page also enables users to focus on specific areas – such as different types of supplies, transport of business help – in which they can offer or receive help.

The feature can be accessed from the Covid-19 Information Centre already live on the platform or by visiting facebook.com/covidsupport.

Facebook has around 2.5 billion monthly active users, and the new feature will hope to take advantage of the platform’s potentially huge reach.

Neighbourhood app Nextdoor also recently launched its own community support feature – an interactive map which allows users to mark themselves as available to help others around them or if they are in need of assistance.

Most Read

Local News

Cruise ship crewman dies with virus-type symptoms, leaving port facing public health dilemma

Sat 28th Mar, 2020

Local News

La Linea businessman proposes city’s highest award for Gibraltar and CM

Wed 1st Apr, 2020

Local News

easyJet confirm 10 flights over next week

Mon 23rd Mar, 2020

Local News

EasyJet announces further flight cancellations

Mon 23rd Mar, 2020

Local News

Gibraltar to announce ‘even more draconian measures’ as Spain locks down to fight virus

Sun 15th Mar, 2020

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

1st April 2020

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

UK/Spain News
UK army truck pays surprise visit to nine-year-old aspiring soldier

1st April 2020

UK/Spain News
Charles praises ‘remarkable NHS’ in message of hope to the nation

1st April 2020

UK/Spain News
Spain offers more aid for households, small businesses hit by coronavirus

1st April 2020

UK/Spain News
£200m of plants ‘will be destroyed’ due to UK garden centre closures

31st March 2020

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2020