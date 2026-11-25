An outline planning application has been filed with the Town Planner for the creation of new hotel at 2 Governor’s Parade that would retain the existing street façade while replacing much of the building behind it as well as extending upwards to match the adjacent Eliott Hotel’s upper floors.

A design statement, prepared by Arc Design and filed with the application for GP Parade Assets Ltd, states that the site lies in the Old Town between the Eliott Hotel and the development at 8-10 Bishop Rapallo’s Ramp, which is currently under construction.

“General condition is extremely poor, with serious structural issues compromising stability,” the design statement noted.

A structural assessment found extensive deterioration including timber decay, mortar erosion, structural movement and a lack of structural robustness.

In addition, due to health and safety restrictions, certain areas of the building were inaccessible.

The report concluded that retaining and repairing the internal structure would not be practical or economically viable, although the principal façade facing Governor’s Parade could be retained subject to further investigation and temporary structural works.

“The proposed redevelopment therefore seeks to preserve the historic streetscape through façade retention whilst replacing the unsafe internal structure with a new compliant building,” said the design statement.

The developer seeks to demolish the internal structure while retaining the front façade and south flank wall.

The proposal includes installation of temporary structural support systems to allow for a progressive top-down demolition.

The adjacent Eliott Hotel will be protected as it will be operational throughout the works.

The works are divided in three main phases, including preparation of an asbestos survey and removal of this material, capping of services and associated works; façade retention, including the use of a façade retention tower and temporary support system; and finally the internal demolition from the top down.

The retained façade would form the lower part of a taller building, with successive setbacks at upper levels intended to reduce its visual impact when viewed from Governor’s Parade.

The design statement said the development was intended to bridge the difference in height between the Eliott Hotel and the neighbouring building at 8-10 Bishop Rapallo’s Ramp.

The upper floors would align with levels in the Eliott Hotel, ensure the buildings are matching without any level difference on each floor.

At roof level, the plans envisage a communal terrace which would be on the same level as the Eliott Hotel’s pool deck.

The architectural treatment would draw on features found in Gibraltar’s Old Town, including Genoese shutters, wrought iron railings, Juliet balconies, traditional window proportions and rendered finishes.

“The design seeks to reinforce the existing townscape by adopting and reinterpreting a number of key vernacular elements that are characteristic of the surrounding historic context,” said the design statement.

“The addition above the retained façade is carefully composed to reflect the scale, rhythm, and architectural detailing of neighbouring buildings, incorporating features such as timber shutters, wrought iron railings, Juliet balconies, and windows with divided panes.”

“These elements are integrated within a contemporary construction approach while maintaining a strong visual connection to the area's established architectural language.”

“Rather than creating a deliberate contrast between old and new, the façade treatment aims for a more cohesive and contextual relationship, allowing the extension to sit comfortably within its surroundings and contribute positively to the continuity of the streetscape.”

“The overall composition seeks to evoke the enduring qualities of the local vernacular, creating a development that feels both rooted in its setting and respectful of the heritage character of Governor’s Parade.”

At ground level, the plans allow for a commercial frontage facing the pedestrian area. The space could be used as a restaurant, café or other commercial unit.

Two basement levels are also proposed for uses including storage, water harvesting tanks and bicycle and scooter storage.

No additional car or motorcycle parking would be provided because the site has no direct road access.

Bicycle and scooter spaces are instead proposed in the pedestrian area at Governor’s Parade, with the final number still to be agreed with the Government.

The design statement noted that the site falls within the Old Town area identified in the 2009 Development Plan, where five storeys is the stated maximum building height, but it also points to taller buildings in the immediate area, such as the 10-storey Eliott Hotel and the seven-storey scheme approved at 8-10 Bishop Rapallo’s Ramp.

The Chronicle was unable to obtain permission to reproduce the images created and filed with the application to show the planned hotel, but these are available here.

The application has yet to be debated by the Development and Planning Commission and the last day for public comment is December 15.