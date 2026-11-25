The GSD has accused the Government of playing “political games” and electioneering through a series of recent announcements on housing, school projects and other developments.

The Opposition said the announcements, which it described as including both new and previously announced projects, were being accompanied by deadlines it believed were “unrealistic or unachievable” as Gibraltar approaches an election year.

It pointed in particular to recent announcements on housing, refurbishments, measures affecting the business sector, a new St Martin’s school for older pupils and extensions to St Anne’s and Notre Dame schools.

The GSD also referred to the latest announcement on the Westview reclamation project, which it said was the third relating to that development.

“Does the Government not realise that they cannot pull the wool over peoples’ eyes anymore?” said GSD MP Damon Bossino.

“Do they not realise that they have lost all credibility when they have failed to deliver on so many electoral promises, not least as regards their failure to deliver on the long-suffering applicants for the Bob Peliza flats?”

The party also accused the GSLP of seeking to shift attention away from findings against Chief Minister Fabian Picardo in the Openshaw report and of attempting to refresh its image ahead of a change of Chief Minister.

“It is also very transparent that they are engaged in pure electioneering where the deliverability of promises does not matter so long as they are effective in bringing in the votes,” the GSD said.

“This is their objectionable and dishonest politics which the GSD will expose in the lead up to and during the next election.”

It said the recent announcements also raised questions about planning for schools alongside major housing developments.

The GSD questioned whether a new school would be required as part of the Westside development, which it said was expected to include 2,100 flats, and criticised the fact that the Minister for Education, Dr John Cortes, had not been able to say whether one would be needed.

“A competent Government serious about delivery would have commissioned reports to inform them whether a new school is needed or not,” the Opposition said.

The party also raised similar concerns about development on the East side, arguing that decisions on whether new schools were required should have been considered in advance.

It questioned too why extensions were planned for Notre Dame and St Anne’s schools so soon after they were built while new schools in the area were also being considered.