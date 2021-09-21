Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 21st Sep, 2021

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
UK/Spain News

New plans to allow workers to request flexible working from day one

By Press Association
21st September 2021

By Alexander Britton, PA

Employees will reportedly be able to put in a request to work from home from their first day in a job under plans due to be announced later this week.

Laws which will protect flexible working first put forward before the pandemic will be confirmed, according to a report in The Times.

The current rules mean employees have to accrue 26 weeks – or half a year – of continuous service before they have a legal right to request flexible working which employers are able to decline on business grounds.

It is reported ministers will confirm the proposal on Thursday as part of a consultation, The Guardian said in a separate report.

This will allow anyone to make a request from the start of their job, with the move aimed at enabling women, disabled people and carers to balance their work and life commitments.

Labour has criticised the plans as not going far enough, with its deputy leader Angela Rayner saying: “Labour will give workers the right to flexible working – not just the right to request it – and give all workers full rights from day one on the job.

“This is a U-turn from the Conservative manifesto which promised to make flexible working the default and once again the Conservatives have sold out working people.

“The ‘new normal’ after this pandemic must mean a new deal for all working people based on flexibility, security and strengthened rights at work.”

Most Read

Local News

Carer who stole from elderly woman jailed for four years

Mon 20th Sep, 2021

Local News

Gibraltar and La Linea team up with WISeKey for cross-border technology research centre

Mon 20th Sep, 2021

Local News

Covid puts question mark over Government’s Development Plan review

Mon 20th Sep, 2021

Local News

New initiative seeks to create jobs for young people

Mon 20th Sep, 2021

Local News

HMS Cutlass, Gibraltar Squadron’s new patrol boat, undergoes sea trials

Mon 20th Sep, 2021

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

21st September 2021

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

UK/Spain News
Covid-19 jumps to third leading cause of death in England

21st September 2021

UK/Spain News
Products could disappear from supermarkets over CO2 shortage, food chief warns

21st September 2021

UK/Spain News
Efforts to reduce plastic grocery packaging harmed by Covid

20th September 2021

UK/Spain News
One in five female pensioners living in poverty, says Age UK

20th September 2021

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2021