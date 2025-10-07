Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 7th Oct, 2025

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

New residency applications for UK and EEA nationals temporarily suspended

Photo by Eyleen Gomez

By Brian Reyes
7th October 2025

New residency applications from UK nationals and citizens from the European Economic Area have been suspended temporarily due to “an unprecedented influx” since June in the number of people seeking to live and work in Gibraltar.

The suspension was set out in new rules published on Monday in the Gazette and came into immediate force. It is not clear how long it will be in place.

Gibraltar has typically received around 1000 residency applications annually over the past three years, but that figure has jumped threefold since June following the announcement of a political agreement for a UK/EU treaty.

Most of those people are from the UK, the Chronicle understands.

The prospect of a common travel area with the Schengen zone, coupled to long-established benefits for residents such as access to healthcare and further education, makes Gibraltar increasingly attractive to many people.

But without careful management, that influx risks placing huge strain on Gibraltar’s finite space and resources.

The issue was flagged as far back as July, when Chief Minister Fabian Picardo told guests at a dinner organised by the Chamber of Commerce that Gibraltar would need to be more discerning as to who could reside here once the treaty was in place.

“We've got to get this balance right,” Mr Picardo said at the time.

“But start thinking that the time may come when we need to be very careful about who we allow into Gibraltar.”

“In other words, our product may be so good that we may not want everybody who wants to come to Gibraltar to come to Gibraltar and raise the price of property as much as it might be, or put as much of a burden on our public services as much as we might find.”

The new regulation triggering the suspension came into effect on October 6, 2025.

People who applied before that date but are still awaiting a registration certificate, a residence card, a document certifying permanent residence or a permanent residence card will not be affected.

For new applications, no documents will be issued until the measure is lifted, except in cases where “the interests of Gibraltar” require it.

According to the regulation, those circumstances could include cases where there is an international obligation that is binding on Gibraltar; where not issuing documentation may cause “extreme hardship”; or where there are economic interests.

In such circumstances, however, the Department of Immigration and Home Affairs must obtain approval from the Chief Minister.

The Government said the rules were not aimed at people in gainful employment who move to Gibraltar to contribute to the economy.

“They are designed to prevent abuse of the system,” a Government spokesperson said.

Provisions in the Immigration, Asylum and Refugee Act entitle EEA and UK nationals to reside in Gibraltar for periods exceeding three months so long as certain criteria are met. It is those provisions that have been suspended.

The legislation was amended in 2020 at the time of the UK and Gibraltar’s withdrawal from the EU.

It defines an EEA state as any country that is a party to the European Economic Area agreement, but also includes Switzerland and the United Kingdom, neither of which are EEA members, within that definition.

Most Read

Sports

NWYC2025 - Australia Netball World Youth Cup Champions

Sun 28th Sep, 2025

Local News

Stellar students achieve top marks in rare academic feat

Mon 29th Sep, 2025

Local News

Two men arrested following assault on off-duty police officer

Mon 6th Oct, 2025

Local News

Floral cart installed in Main Street as part of pilot greening project

Mon 6th Oct, 2025

Local News

Gibraltar ‘in our DNA’ says Patel, as Tories pledge continued support

Mon 6th Oct, 2025

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

7th October 2025

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Government dismayed at violent assault on police officer

7th October 2025

Local News
Royal Gibraltar Regiment marks 25 years of partnership in Exercise Jebel Sahara

6th October 2025

Local News
Gibraltar ‘in our DNA’ says Patel, as Tories pledge continued support

6th October 2025

Local News
Two men arrested following assault on off-duty police officer

6th October 2025

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2025