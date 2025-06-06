New Rugby Pathway for Gibraltar’s Female Players

Gibraltar rugby today, Friday, announced a new partnership between a Gibraltar based insurance broker and a UK sevens side which will, they hope, form a pathway for women’s rugby sevens into the future.

A three-year partnership between Masbro Insurance Brokers and UK sevens side Akuma Savvy Panthers, starting with the formation of a new team, the Masbro Panthers is hoped will created “a new pathway into elite rugby”

The Masbro Panthers are expected to debut at this year’s Gibraltar 7s tournament which will take place later this month between June 27 to 29. The tournament once again to be held at the Europa Sports Park and will also see a new men’s side playing with Gibraltar side, Campions also playing.

The Masbro Panthers will feature “a mix of players from Gibraltar and the UK, combining local talent with elite-level experience. Over time, the goal is to field a fully homegrown Gibraltar women’s sevens squad,” said a Gibraltar Rugby spokesperson.

“The partnership was made possible by local coach and development lead Rob Weir, who has worked closely with Savvy Panthers founder Fin Kelly to design a training and performance programme for local players. Rob’s focus is on offering women in Gibraltar structured opportunities to develop, compete, and grow within the sport.”

“This programme is about creating a long-term pathway for female players in Gibraltar,” said Rob Weir. “By training and playing alongside professionals, our players gain invaluable experience, raise their game, and begin to see what’s possible. The ambition is clear: we want to build a fully local elite team that can compete on the international stage.”

James Andlaw, Managing Director at Masbro, further added, “we’re proud to support the growth of women’s rugby in Gibraltar. This partnership with Savvy Panthers brings professional support and real opportunity to the Rock. It’s a powerful step forward for local sport and for creating more inclusive spaces in rugby.”

Founder and Head Coach of Savvy Panthers, Fin Kelly, added, “this is an exciting new chapter for us. Savvy Panthers is built on community and culture; we’re more than a team, we’re a family. Welcoming Gibraltar’s players into that and helping develop the women’s game here is something we’re truly excited about. This partnership is about development, trust, and raising the bar together.”

In the meantime as Gibraltar gears up towards another rugby 7s tournament, the newly formed Campions were recently in action. debuting at the Summer Social Tournament, at the Richmond Athletic Ground.

This weekend they are expected to be playing at the Algarve 7s.