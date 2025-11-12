New water well delivered in Sierra Leone with support from Toyota Gibraltar Stockholdings

Action4schools-Sierra Leone has announced the completion of its latest water well project in Sierra Leone, bringing the total number of wells provided to 113.

The new well was delivered in partnership with UK charity Wellfound and funded by the workshop and warehouse teams at Toyota Gibraltar Stockholdings. It is the second well funded by the company’s staff, following the installation of well 87 at Mosam Primary School in Moyamba in 2022.

Founder Jimmy Bruzon said: “It’s great to see colleagues at TGS keen to make a difference and support with a donation. They have funded a second water well which will give safe, clean water to hundreds of needy people.

“We encourage everyone who can support us to get behind our water, school and health projects and to set up a monthly bank standing order. Every donation counts, hits the ground 100% guaranteed, and makes a difference.”

More information is available at www.action4schools.gi

Donations to Action 4 Schools can be made via

NatWest Bank, GIBRALTAR

Account 48084352 – Sort Code 60-60-60