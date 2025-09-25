New Zealand faced testing challenge from Malawi in NWYC2025 Quarter Finals

Defending champions New Zealand might have cruised to victory against Gibraltar the previous evening, but on Thursday afternoon they were thrown into the thick of it as they faced Malawi in a 1pm start.

New Zealand opened the scoring but were pushed hard from the outset by a spirited Malawi side who came out firing with confidence. This was the biggest test yet for the defending champions, as Malawi were more than ready to put up an early fight to ensure they did not fall behind.

It was a bruising start in which New Zealand’s defence had to show their mettle against the fleet-footed Malawian attackers. The Silver Ferns’ youngsters, however, stamped their mark early, racing to a 6-2 lead within the first four minutes.

Watched live on YouTube by over 2,500 viewers, with more tuning in via NetPass and in the Europa Sports Complex, this was another fast, physical encounter in the NWYC2025 — the business end of the tournament well underway.

Although New Zealand kept their momentum, this was far from the pleasure rides they had enjoyed against Malaysia, Gibraltar, and even the Cook Islands. Malawi, who had earned their place in the quarter-finals with strong performances — including a dramatic last-second winner against Fiji — were delivering a powerful display of African netball.

Strong and physical in their approach, and refusing to yield to the defending champions, Malawi stayed within touching distance early on. New Zealand led 12-5, but there was little sense of security. Malawi’s quick movement and ability to find space between defenders soon created shooting opportunities, showing they were not there to simply make up the numbers.

Although trailing 16-7 with two minutes left of the first quarter, Malawi had already done something few others had managed: they had New Zealand on alert. At 17-8 by the end of the first quarter, the Silver Ferns knew they had a battle on their hands if they were to progress to meet England.

Malawi opened the second quarter with two consecutive goals in quick transitions from defence to attack — a warning to New Zealand that nothing was guaranteed. Two more goals followed, exposing weaknesses in the champions’ defence before New Zealand replied to make it 18-12.

New Zealand’s attacking prowess restored their six-goal cushion, and confident passing helped them push out to 22-13, cancelling out Malawi’s early surge. The match developed into an end-to-end battle, both sides trading surges of momentum. With six minutes left of the quarter, the score stood at 25-15, the umpires intervening to keep the physicality under control.

No longer a strictly no-contact contest, this was a showcase of how netball has evolved — with collisions, body checks, and challenges across the court adding to the intensity while still staying within the discipline the sport is known for.

The ten-goal gap was maintained as both teams matched each other goal for goal into the final three minutes of the half. Malawi used clever cross-court passing into open spaces to close small gaps created by New Zealand errors, but the champions reached the break 31-20 ahead after a tightly contested quarter.

This was New Zealand’s toughest challenge yet in the NWYC2025, following a comparably easy group stage. Malawi, hardened by difficult group matches, carried confidence and resilience into this underdog showdown.

New Zealand started the third quarter strongly with four clean goals in less than three minutes, applying a compact defensive structure that limited Malawi’s running space. They also absorbed punishment for contacts as they sought to disrupt Malawi’s off-ball speed, but their pressure paid off as they extended their lead to 35-22 after five minutes.

The energy Malawi brought to the court forced New Zealand to show their full strength, a test their future opponents will have noted. Both sides went goal for goal in a battle that delighted the crowd in the arena and online.

With a double-digit lead, New Zealand could protect their advantage with firm defence and focused marking. At 40-26 with five minutes left of the third quarter, they were responding rapidly to Malawi’s goals, giving the challengers little time to breathe.

The bruising third quarter ended with New Zealand ahead 48-28, their depth beginning to show as Malawi tired from their relentless effort. A two-minute suspension for one Malawian player in the final minutes compounded their challenge, as the umpires clamped down on excessive contact. This was a double blow — Malawi’s physical edge curtailed while New Zealand also adjusted, benefiting from the stricter calls.

The Silver Ferns took full advantage, reaching 50 goals early in the final quarter and comfortably protecting their substantial lead. With their progression secured, New Zealand rotated their squad to prepare for the semi-final clash with England.

Malawi, meanwhile, continued to fight, determined to reduce the deficit despite the scoreboard. They will next face Scotland.

New Zealand ultimately secured victory, but Malawi earned admiration for their relentless performance against the champions. New Zealand winning 67-34.

At the Tercentenary Sports Hall, Wales took early control in their lower-tier placement match against Singapore, racing to a 5-1 lead within six minutes. Wales maintained their momentum to finish the first quarter 13-8 ahead and extended their dominance to 27-13 by halftime.

Although slowed in the third quarter, they still led 39-22 with five minutes left before closing the period 45-26 in front. Wales went on to secure a comfortable win, proving the stronger of the two sides. Wales winning 57-39 against Singapore.

Images courtesy NWYC2025