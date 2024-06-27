Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 27th Jun, 2024

Nine contestants to compete for Miss Universe Gibraltar after 30-year break

Photos by Charlene Figueras

By Chronicle Staff
27th June 2024

After more than 30 years, Gibraltar will compete at the Miss Universe pageant with nine contestants vying for the opportunity.

The Miss Universe Gibraltar 2024 contestants drew their numbers on Wednesday, marking the return of local participation in the pageant.

Nine contestants have stepped forward to represent Gibraltar in this year's competition.

“The atmosphere at the Queen's Eatery was filled with excitement and anticipation as family, friends, and supporters gathered to witness the draw and show their unwavering support for the participants,” organisers said.

The final show, where the new Miss Universe Gibraltar will be crowned, is scheduled for Saturday, August 10, at the Alameda Open-Air Theatre.
Organisers have promised this to be “an evening of elegance, talent, and celebration, showcasing the grace and intelligence of Gibraltar's finest”.
"We are thrilled to see such enthusiastic participation and support from the community," said pageant director Kelvin Hewitt.

"The contestants have worked incredibly hard, and we are excited to see their journey unfold."

