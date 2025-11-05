Nine-goal thriller between College and Lynx

The women’s domestic league continued this Monday evening following a short break while the Gibraltar national squad played a double header in Andorra.

Monday saw College 1975 take on Lynx Women in what turned out to be a nine-goal thriller.

Coming from a 5-2 defeat against Mons Calpe, College 1975 opened the scoring after just three minutes against Lynx.

Lynx equalised in the 37th minute before College 1975 struck on either side of halftime to retake the lead.

Although Lynx fought back with veteran Pizzarello scoring a hat-trick, College 1975 had already done enough in the final minutes to stay just out of reach. Even two late penalties failed to help Lynx complete what would have been a dramatic comeback.

Mons Calpe and GFA Girls face each other this evening in a crucial match where GFA Girls will want to show that their 2-0 defeat to Mons Calpe at the start of the season was just a glitch. Mons Calpe, nevertheless, have already proven to be the favourites to take over where Lions Gibraltar left off.