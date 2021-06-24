Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 24th Jun, 2021

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Nine new Covid cases detected in Gibraltar

Jon Nazca/REUTERS

By Chronicle Staff
24th June 2021

Four residents and five visitors tested positive for Covid-19 on Wednesday, with a second resident case of the Delta strain also detected.

The Gibraltar Government confirmed all four resident cases were fully vaccinated. Two were aged 65 to 70, another was aged 30 to 35 and the last one was aged 70 to 75.

A further five unvaccinated visitors all aged between 15 and 20 have also been detected in Gibraltar.

There are currently 19 active cases, 12 residents and seven visitors, and of the four new resident cases in Gibraltar, two were close contacts of an existing active case.

Following genome sequencing, a second Delta variant was identified in Gibraltar from a previously detected case, as the process takes 48 hours to complete.

The Delta variant was first identified in India and is more infectious than other strains.

The first local resident with the Delta variant was detected on Tuesday and the second a day later.
Separately, there were 47 people in self isolation and 46 tests pending.

Most Read

Local News

UK ‘will ‘stand fully’ by Gibraltar if treaty talks fail, Lords told

Wed 23rd Jun, 2021

Local News

First resident Delta case detected

Tue 22nd Jun, 2021

Local News

Promenade remembering Juan Carlos Perez opens

Mon 21st Jun, 2021

Local News

Parliament introduces voter identification system ahead of referendum

Wed 23rd Jun, 2021

Local News

Furious row as three party leaders call for Yes vote on Thursday

Tue 22nd Jun, 2021

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

24th June 2021

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Man arrested on suspicion of traffic and fuel offences

24th June 2021

Local News
After weeks of intense exchanges, Gibraltar votes today in referendum on abortion laws

24th June 2021

Local News
Commonwealth office formally opens for business

24th June 2021

Local News
Parliament introduces voter identification system ahead of referendum

23rd June 2021

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2021