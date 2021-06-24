Nine new Covid cases detected in Gibraltar

Four residents and five visitors tested positive for Covid-19 on Wednesday, with a second resident case of the Delta strain also detected.

The Gibraltar Government confirmed all four resident cases were fully vaccinated. Two were aged 65 to 70, another was aged 30 to 35 and the last one was aged 70 to 75.

A further five unvaccinated visitors all aged between 15 and 20 have also been detected in Gibraltar.

There are currently 19 active cases, 12 residents and seven visitors, and of the four new resident cases in Gibraltar, two were close contacts of an existing active case.

Following genome sequencing, a second Delta variant was identified in Gibraltar from a previously detected case, as the process takes 48 hours to complete.

The Delta variant was first identified in India and is more infectious than other strains.

The first local resident with the Delta variant was detected on Tuesday and the second a day later.

Separately, there were 47 people in self isolation and 46 tests pending.