Sat 4th Jul, 2020

No change for Las Iguanas in Gib as UK parent goes into administration

Eyleen Gomez

By Chronicle Staff
4th July 2020

Ocean Village’s Las Iguanas will continue to trade locally despite its UK-based parent company, Casual Dining Group, going into administration this week.

A total of 91 of 250 premises of Cafe Rouge, Bella Italia and Las Iguanas were to close immediately, leaving over 1,900 people out of a job.

But the local franchise remains unaffected while Casual Dining Group in the United Kingdom, who own Las Iguanas brand, are currently looking for a buyer, a spokesman for Ocean Village said.

“However Las Iguanas in Gibraltar continues to trade successfully and we have no plans to close it as sales are healthy despite the current economic climate,” the spokesman told the Chronicle.

