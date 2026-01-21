Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 21st Jan, 2026

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Features

No Cuesta d’Enero opens with performance at Fine Arts Gallery

Photos by Johnny Bugeja

By Gabriella Ramagge
21st January 2026

The Fine Arts Association’s annual event No Cuesta d’Enero opened this week with a performance by The Movement Collective.

The Movement Collective performed a snippet of the ‘Memory Project 2’, which was themed on dementia and Alzheimer’s.

Actress Carol Trinidad portrayed Margaret who is losing her memory. Claire Trinidad, Carol’s daughter, acted as Margaret’s younger self.

Ensemble dancers Zoe and Nikki Bishop, Giovanna Garzon, and Francesca Hemmi performed at the event depicting Margaret’s hallucinations.

The Memory Project 2 was held last year at GEMA Gallery, with the performance for No Cuesta d’Enero being a condensed version.

Director Zoe Bishop and Assistant Director Nikki Bishop told the Chronicle the performance focused on Margaret who is recognising the loss of her identity.

“She's looking across at her younger self, where in her mind is where she thinks she's stuck at, and is now recognising that she's no longer who she thinks she is,” Zoe said.

Nikki added that as the scene progresses Margaret is more and more confused and expresses a variety of emotions.

“It's scary not to be able to recognise yourself and start losing what you think makes you yourself,” Nikki said.

They likened it to a monster taking over someone’s mind, which Margaret is frightened of and can’t get away.

“A complete surrender to what ultimately is the person of this person,” Zoe said.

“The ensemble of dancers are almost used as a hallucination. We're not actually there, but this is what's happening to this woman.”

The inspiration for the piece was from some of their last conversations with their grandmother, who had retained her long-term memory but her short-term memory had suffered.

Events have been held every evening this week at the Fine Arts Gallery, with a body art workshop and photography session with winner of GBC’s makeup artistry competition ‘Face Off’ Stella Bosano this evening at 7pm at the Fine Arts Gallery.

On Thursday, a free life drawing event featuring musicians Rafa and Maria on violin and cello will be held from 7pm to 9pm.

The programme will close on Friday with a closing solo violin performance by Maria at 7pm.

The events, held at the Fine Arts Gallery this week, are all free and open to the public with no pre-booking required.

Most Read

Local News

Residency criteria for access to Government housing increases to 15 years

Mon 19th Jan, 2026

Local News

A family’s loss becomes lasting legacy through organ donation

Tue 13th Jan, 2026

Brexit

Cabinet approves treaty text 

Mon 19th Jan, 2026

Local News

Planning begins for 2026 and 2027 solar eclipses over Gibraltar

Fri 16th Jan, 2026

Features

Kimberley Rodriguez publishes deeply personal memoir, Hope Between Heartbeats

Tue 20th Jan, 2026

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

21st January 2026

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Features
Piano and cello meditation concert to be held at Holy Trinity Cathedral

21st January 2026

Features
Results announced for 2025/26 Gibraltar Body Art Christmas Competition

21st January 2026

Features
Mark Sanchez releases Lowlife Tales Llanito edition

20th January 2026

Features
CAB highlights free digital support and return of technology fun days

20th January 2026

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2026