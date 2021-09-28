No evidence collision was deliberate, inquest told
There was no evidence to suggest that a collision at sea which led to the death of a Spanish man was “a deliberate attack” by a Gibraltar Customs vessel, an inquest heard on Tuesday. Captain Richard Meikle, a London-based marine accident investigator, gave evidence on day two of an inquest looking into the death of...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here