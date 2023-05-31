Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 31st May, 2023

Local News

No plans for compulsory helmets for cyclists as Govt promotes sustainable transport

Pic by Eyleen Gomez

By Priya Gulraj
31st May 2023

The Gibraltar Government has no plans to require the compulsory use of helmets by cyclists, Minister for Transport Paul Balban has said, adding that the priority lies in encouraging more people to take up cycling instead of relying on their private vehicles. Mr Balban said research carried out by Cycling UK, the European Cycling Federation...

