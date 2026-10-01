Ocean Village provides berth for University marine science activities

Ocean Village is providing the University of Gibraltar with a complimentary berth at its marina to support practical learning and marine research by students and staff.

The berth has been used by the University since last year as an operational base for its small tender and more recently welcomed the University vessel Captain Graham, expanding its capacity for fieldwork and sea-based research.

The vessels support students enrolled in the University’s BSc (Hons) Applied Marine Science and MSc Marine Science and Climate Change programmes.

The University’s School of Marine and Environmental Science uses Gibraltar’s location at the junction of the Mediterranean and Atlantic, and its marine biodiversity, to combine classroom learning with practical experience.

Ocean Village director Ed Allison-Wright said: ““We are delighted to support the University of Gibraltar by providing a home for their marine research vessels. Ocean Village is passionate about our local marine ecosystem, and partnering with the next generation of marine scientists is a natural fit for us.”

Ocean Village and the University are also discussing longer-term collaborative projects focused on marine conservation, research and community engagement.

The Vice Chancellor and CEO of the University of Gibraltar, Catherine Bachleda, said: We are deeply grateful to Ocean Village for providing this berth and supporting our commitment to marine education. We are also excited about the potential for our relationship to develop further as we explore opportunities for longer-term collaboration.”

The University said the arrangement formed part of its efforts to work with local organisations to provide practical learning opportunities while contributing to Gibraltar’s maritime and environmental community.