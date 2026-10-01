Tenants move into Queen Elizabeth II Memorial Mews

Tenants have started moving into their new homes at pensioners block Queen Elizabeth II Memorial Mews within Chatham Views estate.

Chief Minister Fabian Picardo and the Minister for Housing, Pat Orfila, unveiled a plaque at the entrance to the block and welcomed residents.

The new development provides 44 homes for pensioners and, in turn, the move results in the release of larger properties held by many of the pensioners back into the housing stock.

Sisters Mary Ellul, aged 90, and Jane Ramos, aged 81, had lived close to each other for around 50 years in different flats within Archbishop Amigo House in Glacis Estate.

Now they have both moved into separate flats in Queen Elizabeth II Memorial Mews.

Ms Ellul had lived in a two-bedroom flat with a box room which used to be classed as a bedroom in Glacis Estate, for 54 years.

She said it was a stress to move house after 54 years but has now settled into her new home and met some of her neighbours.

Ms Ramos lived in Glacis Estate for 48 years in a same-sized flat as her sister and told this newspaper she doesn’t miss her old home.

She said the location at Queen Elizabeth II Memorial Mews was great to access town and she loved the view from her balcony.

Emilio Torres has also moved into his new home and is also very pleased with the location after previously living in Moorish Castle Estate, and was looking forward to the community atmosphere in this new block.

Mr Picardo said he hoped residents enjoy both the quality of their new homes and the opportunity to socialise with people of their own generation.

“I enjoy being with people of my generation,” he said.

“I hope you enjoy that too, and that this place becomes a place where you express that joy.”

He also encouraged residents to make use of communal activities and organise events, including bingo, to build a sense of community within the block.

Ms Orfila said the Government had first introduced pensioners' housing in 1992, when the GSLP was in government, with the first development in Gib V.

She said that each subsequent block had improved on the previous one and described older residents as “the pillars of society, the pillars of the community, and the glue that sticks to all the families”.

“You've given enough to society, and now society has to give to you,” she said, wishing residents happiness and a long stay in their new homes.

Ms Orfila said a number of tenants had already moved in and were making use of their balconies, with some having breakfast or takeaway meals outside.

She also said the new homes were part of a wider approach to housing, with developments catering for people at different stages of life, including younger people seeking independence and pensioners looking to downsize.

The move is expected to help free up larger government rental properties for other families.

Ms Orfila explained that when a pensioner moves out of a larger home, the Government can potentially create a chain of moves, with tenants moving from smaller properties into progressively larger ones.

She said the process was already under way, with the tenants of Queen Elizabeth II Memorial Mews set to hand the keys of their old homes in by October 5.

Properties would first need to be inspected to establish whether repairs or improvements were required before new tenants could move in.

This means that the turnover in homes could result on those in the housing list to access properties and comes just after the Government delivered 20 houses in Knights Court.

Ms Orfila said the Government had a further 300 pensioners' homes in the pipeline as part of the reclamation plans.