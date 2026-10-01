RGP officers awarded teaching qualifications after University course

A number of Royal Gibraltar Police officers have been awarded Level 4 Certificates in Education and Training after completing a 14-week course at the University of Gibraltar.

Inspector Garratt, Police Sergeants Anderson, Davidson, Figueras, Looseley and Trinidad, and Police Constables Bentley, Bourke, Celecia, Cowles, Danino, Farnden, Joaquin and Rodriguez were presented with their certificates during a ceremony at the University on Wednesday afternoon.

Two officers from HM Customs Gibraltar also completed the course alongside the RGP officers.

The course ran alongside the officers’ work schedules and was designed to provide students with the knowledge and skills needed to become effective tutors and trainers.

It covered areas including assessing and meeting learners’ needs, preparing teaching plans, using different teaching techniques, assessing progress and providing feedback.

The officers are already qualified instructors in a range of policing disciplines, including Public Order, General Policing, Personal and Public Safety and Firearms Training, and carry out those roles alongside their primary policing duties.

Completing the teaching qualification is one of several mandatory requirements for RGP officers who teach specialist subjects for which the force holds a College of Policing training licence.

As part of the accreditation process, the officers underwent two formal observations of their tutoring, completed a written assessment and submitted a 2,000-word essay.