Ochello, our ‘Karate Kid’ on tour in the UK making the iconic role his own

Over the years I have been fortunate to have interviewed and written about Gibraltarians who have left their mark in many professions outside Gibraltar. In the art world, in the world of music and on the stage in the theatre world – there have been many others but today we will concentrate on a subject I can talk about for hours. The world of stage musicals.

I saw our former Mayor Carmen Gomez, for example, several times in London both on and off the West End in Buddy (the Buddy Holly story), Eurovision, The House of Spirits and Ghosts. I saw Nolan Edwards Robba in his West End debut as part of the ensemble in Show Boat then in Aladdin and recently in The Producers. I remember Nathan Conroy in Stomp. And of course, Simon Anthony (Bolland to us) in his most recent production Guys and Dolls. All have featured on Alice’s Table.

I cannot begin explaining the thrill, excitement and pride of seeing someone you know – a fellow Gibraltarian (someone you have known for years or have followed from a young age especially). To see them on the London stage… and UK stages… just simply the best feeling knowing they have made the grade in their profession. Not everyone gets there – and if it is hard to get there it is even harder to perform and sustain it. I am a frequent visitor to London and the West End stage – yes, to see all things musicals. Well, everyone has their own likes and dislikes. And I very much like musicals. But that should not come as a surprise to anyone. For 27 years I presented Centre Stage – the musicals show on Radio Gibraltar – and I know many of our readers followed me on radio as well.

Just recently, when young Gino Ochello – who I have so often seen on the local stage in the past– was offered the iconic role of the Karate Kid Daniel LaRusso in the musical adaptation of the much-loved film to become ‘The Karate Kid – The Musical’, I knew I had to be there. Many of you will know I have always supported the arts and especially young performers – so how could I not support Gino in the UK premiere of this musical. A Gibraltarian in a leading role in a musical in London with the possibility of a West End transfer, and possibly even Broadway – how could I not be there.

So, when my good friend, Culture Minister Christian Santos, told me of the chance Gino had been given – we kind of knew we had to see it together. And we did. And what a joy it was to see at first hand and to share in Christian’s own delight, as Gino’s former teacher, seeing his pupil in this super role.

I admit I often go to see these new themed musicals and adaptations with great trepidation. I recently saw the premiere of ‘Sea Witch’ at the Drury Lane Theatre, and frankly it just did not make the grade, and like a few first timers, will probably never get to the stage. But I always see them through – I never leave the show halfway knowing how much time, money and effort – and the amazing casts that took them on and their efforts to put on the show. I know people who do. But out of respect for the cast and crew I have never left a show at the interval and never will.

So, I walked into the Wimbledon Theatre with a very open mind – of course I knew the movie. Who has not seen the original Karate Kid movie several times over? It is such a feelgood moment that it is always the go to movie you see time and time again. I had high expectations for the stage version, and high expectations seeing Gino Ochello for the first time on a UK stage and in a leading role.

From the start I found myself enjoying it. I was engaged from the word go. For me it ticked all the right boxes – not that many memorable tunes – but it has been beautifully adapted for the stage, and I especially liked the finer details in the direction. The set was impressive, and workable with some wonderful touches – I really marvelled at the sliding Japanese styled panels used throughout. They worked with ease. As for Gino I could not have been prouder as a Gibraltarian – there were more from Gibraltar in the audience that night who had also travelled to Wimbledon. I was extremely pleased for him. He can act, he can sing, and he certainly made all the right moves. And perhaps the biggest compliment I can pay him is that – at some point into the first half I had to remind myself it was Gino who was on the stage. He had won me over and had become Daniel, not the Gino I so often saw perform back home. But more on my take on this musical and general reviews later.

Christian, Sam and I met up with Gino just before the show having travelled down from London. We were excited. And on meeting Gino briefly just before curtain-up it was obvious that he was just as excited (and maybe even more) because we were there – but more so because his teacher and mentor was there to see him perform at the start of the UK tour. There were still a few days to go before opening night – we saw it whilst still in previews.

Remarkably, Christian held back his excitement – and I felt he was quieter than usual. I guess, like myself, we are theatre people always critical about what we witness on the stage and often share theatrical moments. Like when I texted Christian on seeing the production of the musical ‘Gypsy’ on Broadway with Audra McDonald – writing that he had to see the show (he did). We often compare notes… and he often tells me… ‘you have to see so and so’… like the new production of Avenue Q (which I did).

But this production was extra special. We both wanted to enjoy it and like it completely because Gino was in it. So, here we were together (I never do the third row) but that is where we sat on this occasion. It was a magnificent feeling knowing very soon into the show (we were still going to review it critically) that we were also going to like it from start to finish. Christian and I, not long into the show smiled and nodded at each other – this was a show with great energy and instantly showed potential. And we would enjoy it on many levels. The stage adaptation remains true to the film’s strong core values. This is a story we know well, but this is not the film. This musical adaptation has a strength of its own. It takes its own journey. It has plenty of heart and there are some well-rounded performances from the leads and entire ensemble. Bottom line its success lies in its enthusiastic, eager and energetic young cast who work well together, and put their heart and soul into the show. It is no wonder audience comments have been so positive night after night. Its premiere was at the Wimbledon Theatre. It then moved onto Manchester and Leeds. This week it is in Oxford. You need stamina for this show – and a strong voice. Gino is performing eight shows a week.

Chatting to him after the show whilst still in previews – having to manage changes every night as the production team, stage crew and cast, work to make it a top musicals experience, Gino radiates confidence and excitement. Happy that he had the courage to take on this mammoth role. Make no mistake – getting on a stage every night takes courage – and delivering every night takes guts.

At just 19 years of age, he is now gathering his fan base. Judging by the reaction at the end of the night in both applause and cheers, a standing ovation, and those wanting their programmes signed, and a selfie at the stage door, there is certainly no doubt he is succeeding. Gino is a down - to - earth kind of guy who is living his dream and thankful for it.

“Every day is different with tech in the afternoon before performances. New things are added every day. It is very challenging but I feel amazing – it is very tiring – but it is a very rewarding experience,” he says.

He then tells me how important it has been for him to have Gibraltarians, his family and friends, in the audience, especially in that first week. Their support is something he greatly values. Having Christian watching that night grateful for the many opportunities he was given back home on the Rock was like “a full circle experience” he adds.

Stepping into the shoes of this iconic Karate Kid role – knowing how popular the film was on release, he admits, was a major challenge and he felt the pressure. But this charming young man also knew he had to make the role his own. From the start of rehearsals, he gave it his own interpretation “my own story and life experiences to the role of Daniel. This is Gino playing Daniel, and Gino’s interpretation of Daniel,” he adds with certainty.

The moment the show opened, and he stepped onto the stage at the Wimbledon Theatre he felt the buzz and the audience support.

That first night with his parents and close friends in the audience he says “was like a new experience. I felt their energy. It was very moving. I wish I could bottle it up and live that moment again every single day… but when you get a standing ovation and witness the audience reaction it does not feel real. It is different every day”.

With his feet firmly on the ground, he is now touring the UK and experiencing life on the road as an actor.

“I am taking it day by day but this experience is just amazing and knowing we are also going to Canada I am just very excited. Life has many twists and turns so right now I am just going with the flow and enjoying the ride.”

Overall, this production felt like a real team effort, with an ensemble and crew delivering in the many set changes, dance breaks, fight choreography and songs.

I especially liked the chemistry between Sharon Sexton who plays Lucille LaRusso, Daniel’s mother, and Gino. Their duet ‘If I Could Take His Pain Away’ reached its heights. Undoubtedly, it was also the strong chemistry between Gino and Adrian Pang who plays the iconic role of Mr. Miyagi that also found its magic and reinforced this production. It must be said that taking on these two characters takes a lot of courage as the audience already arrives with high expectations of what they want to see. Gino and Adrian win them over and share some wonderful moments on stage. I especially liked the songs ‘Balance’ and ‘Slow Song’. The show also stars Abigail Amin as Ali Mills, Joe Simmons as Johnny Lawrence, and Matt Mills as John Kreese.

The Musical made its UK premiere at the New Wimbledon Theatre, kicking off the tour that will run through to August. It received its world premiere in St Louis back in 2022. The stage production is written by Robert Mark Kamen, who penned the original 1984 film, with music and lyrics by Drew Gasparini. It is directed by Amon Miyamoto with choreography by Keone and Mari Madrid.

The creative team also includes scenic design by Derek McLane, costume design by Ayako Maeda, lighting design by Bradley King, sound design by Kai Harada, projection design by Peter Nigrini, orchestrations by John Clancy, music supervision and arrangements by Andrew Resnick, and wigs and hair design by Tommy Kurzman. It is produced by Naoya Kinoshita, Kumiko Yoshii, Kenny Wax and John Gore.

The musical follows Daniel, the new kid in town who on arrival is not welcomed by Cobra Kai student Johnny. As the relationship between Johnny’s ex-girlfriend Ali and Daniel develops, he meets Mr Miyagi and they become friends. Miyagi teaches Daniel about the art of karate.It is not all about fighting and as we know it carries a far deeper meaning. This is a teenager bullied in school who learns self-defence and life lessons from his karate master. Let’s remind ourselves of the original film with Ralph Macchio as Daniel LaRusso and Pat Morita as Mr Miyagi who received an Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actor. It was a global success. In total there have been three movie sequels, a 2010 remake starring Jaden Smith and Jackie Chan and the hit Netflix series Cobra Kai (2018 – 2025). Last year also saw the release of ‘Karate Kid: Legends’ starring Jackie Chan and Ralph Macchio. Gino was able to zoom-meet Ralph recently in an interview set up by the BBC Breakfast Show. Gino was all smiles and could not believe he was meeting the original Karate Kid.

Karate Kid - The Musical has been worked on since around 2020. It received its world premiere in St. Louis in Missouri in 2022 where it played to sold-out houses and received critical acclaim. Now back on stage it is again receiving a good deal of interest on both sides of the Atlantic.

As I said previously it did not disappoint. There are a good many things to say about this production but ultimately it is the solid cast that pulls it together – as does its faithful adaptation with well versed lines from the original such as “wax on, wax off”. I agree with theatre critics, including regional reviewers, who have described the score as largely forgettable but includes some nostalgic 80s style numbers that will live on. There are some great moments created in the direction of the piece. Good dance and fight scenes in the choreography. It is always heart-warming to see the audience reaction – and especially a young audience having fun. Nothing better than that. But let me allow others to give their take on the show. Reviews in general have been positive with critics highlighting its action-packed, nostalgic, and feel-good production. The ‘I Love Manchester’ website – praised Pang and Ochello as the iconic duo highlighting their beautiful chemistry and not trying to impersonate their movie counterparts - “They bring something special to these roles, and even when they utter a line that you know incredibly well, it belongs to them.”

The ‘Manc’ website – says the musical translates surprisingly well to the stage and leans less on spectacle and more on character, movement and emotional growth - “The whole production walks a balanced line between movement and tension that feels immediate without losing theatrical elements… Ochello playing Daniel captures a mix of genuine vulnerability and determination.”

‘Theatre Talk’ – says its saving grace was in some of the performances - “Leading the cast as Daniel LaRusso, Gino Ochello captures his vulnerability perfectly before convincingly building in confidence as the story progresses. Vocally, he is consistently strong and brings warmth and sincerity to material”. Cheshire’s ‘MIX 56’ critic was particularly impressed with Adrian and Gino who create “a dynamic that feels authentic, moving and genuinely inspiring” and how their relationship is one of the show’s strongest threads “handled with real care — making you think about guidance, patience and the importance of helping others grow. Gino feels like a star waiting to shine even brighter, with a confidence and sincerity that anchors the emotional side beautifully… The Karate Kid: The Musical is big-hearted, nostalgic, emotional and full of feel-good energy, but it also has enough heart and theatrical intelligence to make it much more than a simple stage version of a much-loved film. Last night at The Palace, Manchester, the UK tour delivered a proper five-star triumph”. So, there you have it – what else can I say?

If you’d like to see ‘The Karate Kid – The Musical’ it will remain at the New Theatre Oxford until tomorrow. Then it moves to the Milton Keynes Theatre from Tuesday 16 June to Saturday 20 June. Next Edinburgh at the Festival Theatre from Tuesday 23 June to Saturday 27. Then onto Glasgow at the Theatre Royal 30 June to 4 July. In Sheffield at the Lyceum Theatre 7-11 July. The Sunderland Empire Tuesday 14-18 July. The Alexandra in Birmingham 21-25 July. And finally, Cardiff at the Wales Millennium Centre 28 July to 1 August… and next on to its premiere in Canada from 29 September to 1 November where it will play at the Princess of Wales Theatre in Toronto.

At the end of a most enjoyable evening, I could not wait to congratulate Gino – and I was not the only one. There was a long line of new fans also waiting. I left the theatre with a smile on my face – feeling good, feeling happy and excited – and that is what a good night at the theatre is all about? As Christian, Sam and I headed back to London we just could not stop talking about it.

Here’s to Gino, the cast, the stage crew, and production team – and to a good and successful run. And if you get there… Broadway here we come!