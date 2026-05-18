Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 18th May, 2026

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Students invited to join Gibraltar delegation at UK party conferences

Photo by Eyleen Gomez

By Chronicle Staff
18th May 2026

Gibraltarian students studying in the UK are being invited to apply for the chance to attend one of the three main UK political party conferences this autumn as part of the Gibraltar Government delegation.

The opportunity is open to students normally resident in Gibraltar who are receiving a Government of Gibraltar grant to study in the UK.

Successful applicants will help at the Gibraltar Government stand, where they will have the opportunity to meet politicians, related organisations and party activists.

They will also be able to attend fringe events, with their participation coordinated through Gibraltar House in London and under the direction of the head of delegation.

Placements are available for the Liberal Democrat Party Conference in Brighton from September 19 to 22, the Labour Party Conference in Liverpool from September 27 to 30, and the Conservative Party Conference in Birmingham from October 4 to 7.

Applicants should preferably be based in the city where the conference is being held.

The Government will arrange and pay for accredited access passes and, where necessary, cover reasonable UK travel and accommodation costs for students not based in or near the host city.

Applicants must be Gibraltarian, aged 18 to 24, studying at a UK university and undertaking an undergraduate or postgraduate degree in a relevant subject such as history, politics, law, economics, government or sociology.

They must also ensure attendance does not clash with their studies and is cleared with their tutors.

Applications should include the student’s name, date of birth, contact details, Gibraltar and UK addresses, current degree, subject and educational institution.

Applicants should also submit no more than 500 words outlining their interest in politics and why attending the conference would be relevant to their studies.

The deadline for applications is Wednesday, June 24, 2026.

Most Read

Local News

Gap-toothed Neanderthal child brought to life in new museum gallery

Fri 15th May, 2026

Local News

Specialist soldiers offer force protection to US sub 

Tue 12th May, 2026

UK/Spain News

PP wins Andalusian election but loses majority

Mon 18th May, 2026

Local News

Catalan Bay Road closures planned in ‘final push’ before bathing season, as Transport Lane reopening nears

Wed 13th May, 2026

Local News

US Navy submarine docks in Gibraltar

Mon 11th May, 2026

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

18th May 2026

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
MSC Opera makes inaugural call to Gibraltar

18th May 2026

Local News
GFRS issues fire safety advice for Upper Rock high-risk season

18th May 2026

Local News
Official bathing season to start this weekend

18th May 2026

Local News
‘Little Things, Big Difference’ initiative continues public space improvements

18th May 2026

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2026