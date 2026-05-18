Students invited to join Gibraltar delegation at UK party conferences

Gibraltarian students studying in the UK are being invited to apply for the chance to attend one of the three main UK political party conferences this autumn as part of the Gibraltar Government delegation.

The opportunity is open to students normally resident in Gibraltar who are receiving a Government of Gibraltar grant to study in the UK.

Successful applicants will help at the Gibraltar Government stand, where they will have the opportunity to meet politicians, related organisations and party activists.

They will also be able to attend fringe events, with their participation coordinated through Gibraltar House in London and under the direction of the head of delegation.

Placements are available for the Liberal Democrat Party Conference in Brighton from September 19 to 22, the Labour Party Conference in Liverpool from September 27 to 30, and the Conservative Party Conference in Birmingham from October 4 to 7.

Applicants should preferably be based in the city where the conference is being held.

The Government will arrange and pay for accredited access passes and, where necessary, cover reasonable UK travel and accommodation costs for students not based in or near the host city.

Applicants must be Gibraltarian, aged 18 to 24, studying at a UK university and undertaking an undergraduate or postgraduate degree in a relevant subject such as history, politics, law, economics, government or sociology.

They must also ensure attendance does not clash with their studies and is cleared with their tutors.

Applications should include the student’s name, date of birth, contact details, Gibraltar and UK addresses, current degree, subject and educational institution.

Applicants should also submit no more than 500 words outlining their interest in politics and why attending the conference would be relevant to their studies.

The deadline for applications is Wednesday, June 24, 2026.