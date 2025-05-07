On 80th anniversary of VE Day, RG’s new Honorary Colonel says recruitment vital amid global instability
The Royal Gibraltar Regiment’s (RG) new Honorary Colonel, General Sir Patrick Sanders, has underscored the importance of local recruitment amid global instability as he took over the role. Sir Patrick is taking over the role as the Honorary Colonel of The Royal Gibraltar Regiment tomorrow, the 80th anniversary of Victory in Europe Day (VE Day)....
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here