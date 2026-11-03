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Tue 3rd Nov, 2026

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Local News

Registration opens for MedSteps 5 Challenge 2027

By Chronicle Staff
3rd November 2026

Registration for the MedSteps 5 Challenge 2027 had opened ahead of the event that will take place on May 8, 2027.

The 2026 Med Steps 5 Challenge drew 600 participants all walking in aid of Cancer Relief Gibraltar, and in doing so raised over £25,000.

Participants wishing to take part in 2027 are able to register online through buytickets.gi or in person at Chestertons in Ocean Village between 9am and 4.30pm from Monday to Friday.

Pre-ordered T-shirts will be available for collection from February 1, 2027, at Sprintsports in Laguna Estate between 9am and 2pm, and at Chestertons in Ocean Village between 9am and 4.30pm.

Event merchandise will also be available from Sprintsports.

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