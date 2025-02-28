Opposition probes CSRO move to Leanse Place
The Civil Status and Registration Office [CSROP] is to relocate to Leanse Place and work is underway to refurbish the new premises and install the secure systems needed for its work, Parliament was told this week. Responding to questions from GSD MP Damon Bossino, Chief Minister Fabian Picardo confirmed the move and said “an announcement...
