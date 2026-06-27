Over 200 matches already played in Gibraltar Squash Open

With 168 registered players both local and international, the Gibraltar Squash Open has already seen over 200matches played during the past week across the various categories.

From the Men's Open through to the Women's Open, PSA Men's, PSA Women's, veterans, Vintage, Qualification rounds to Multiple Plate Competitions matches players as the best-of-five games have provide constant excitement at the Europa Sports Complex squash courts.

Men's Open

The event began with qualification rounds, with players progressing into the main draw or various plate competitions.

Several competitors recorded comfortable 3–0 victories in the opening rounds, including Richard Jones, Daniel Stamford, Alan Wilson, Liam Roche and Nicholas Ellul.

As the tournament progressed, the competition became much closer, with a number of five-game matches.

The main draw eventually featured players such as Ignacio Fajardo, Juan Barreyro, Oliver Coulcher-Porter, Declan Christie, Adam Sinkule, Nilo Vidal and others competing for the title.

A handful of later matches were decided by walkovers.

Plate Competitions

Players eliminated from qualification entered A, B, C, D and E Plate competitions.

Notable winners included:

Paul Jones and Steve Shacaluga in the A Plate.

Paul Ryan, Alan Wilson and Aiden Rusk in the B Plate.

Elaine Radcliffe and Ash Stoby in the C Plate.

Michael de Jager, Pablo Kussner, Zach Hamilton and Philipp Millan among the successful players in the D & E Plates.

Women's Open

The women's competition began with qualification before moving into the main draw.

Strong early performances came from Chloe Vernex-Loset, Hayley Duez, Stacy McKinley and Cagi Davison-Hall.

The main draw featured players including Lydia Brownlow, Leanne Moreno, Elaine Radcliffe, Colleen Devincenzi-Clemens and others.

Separate A and B Plate competitions were also contested.

Men's and Women's PSA Events

The professional PSA draws featured numerous international players.

Men's PSA competitors included Dylan Roberts, Axel Daujon, Alexander Belobovodov, Floris Dupuy-Constant, Abdallah Eissa, Rhys Evans, Aqeel Rehman and Sam Gerrits.

Women's PSA featured Olivia Mon, Amelie Haworth, Karolina Sramkova, Cristina Tartarone, Reka Kemecsei and others progressing through the draw.

Veterans and Vintage Events

Dedicated Veterans and Vintage competitions ran alongside the main tournament.

Pedro Rios Cuevas was particularly impressive, recording multiple victories in both categories.

Other standout performers included Victor Soiza, Pat Nerney, Colin Davis, Steve Shacaluga and Graham Ray.

This Friday play was interrupted momentarily whilst power was resumed following a blackout across Gibraltar. This seeing some matches delayed and the livestream interrupted.

The Gibraltar Squash Open enters its most exciting rounds this weekend.

You can follow the results at

https://www.rankedin.com/en/tournament/69305/gibraltar-open-2026/matches?classId&stage&strength

or watch the livestream of matches.