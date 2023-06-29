Parade and service commemorates work of Gibraltar’s St John Association

On Saturday, members of the St John Association marched up Main Street to the Cathedral where they attended a service commemorating the birth of St John the Baptist.

The parade, led by the pipes and drums of the Sea Scouts, saw cadets and volunteers from St John’s ambulance service joined by representatives from No.2 Overseas Squadron, Air Training Corps, and from the army cadets.

The Banners of the Order of St John and of the St John Ambulance were also on parade.

The Service at the Cathedral was led by the Association Chaplain, Father Daniel Hernandez, and assisted by the Dean of Gibraltar, Ian Tarrant.

The Governor, Vice Admiral Sir David Steel, who is also a Knight of Justice of the Most Venerable Order of St John, was joined by Dr John Cortes, the minister for the environment, sustainability, climate change and education at the service.

The service saw Richard Labrador and Matthew Turnock invested as Officers of the Order, and Dr David Deardon invested as a Member of the Order

The 15-year bar to the St John Service Medal was presented to Jared Baglietto and Karl Moody.

Certificates of appreciation were also presented to several individuals who have supported the Association.

The Service also saw two visitors from St John International, Head of Communication at St John International Jessica Smith, and Communications Officer at St John International Tracy Frederic.