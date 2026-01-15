Parents receive guidance as Govt to introduce school phone ban soon

Parents and carers have received guidance on the planned phone ban across comprehensive schools, which is set to be introduced this month.

On Thursday morning the locking and unlocking mechanism for the secure pouches was installed outside the Westside and Bayside school complex.

Comprehensive schoolchildren will need to lock their phones, ear pods and smart watches into the secure ‘Yondr’ pouches in a crackdown on phone usage during class time.

Director of Education, Keri Scott, said that the date when the policy will be implemented will be communicated in due course to parents and pupils, and she could not confirm a date at this stage.

“We are following our schedule which has been mapped out carefully further to engagement with HMGoG and schools, and schools will inform parents and pupils in due course,” she said.

The pouches will be mandatory for all students in Bayside and Westside schools and students will need to lock their phones before entering the schools.

“The revised policy on mobile phones will apply to all pupils across Bayside and Westside (including any College pupils who attend lessons at Bayside and Westside) and will apply across Years 7 to 13 inclusive,” Ms Scott said.

There will be adjustments made for learners who have specific identified needs.

The Yondr pouches are a specialised secure pouches which has been rolled out in schools globally. Each student will be assigned a pouch where they will place all their devices and lock it in front of a teacher.

During the day students are expected to keep the locked pouch in their bags or locker.

When students leave school they unlock pouches at designated stations to retrieve their devices.

A letter sent to parents from Westside School described how young people are growing up in an increasingly complex world, living their lives on and offline.

“This presents many exciting opportunities, but also academic, emotional and social challenges,” the letter said.

“We will therefore shortly be launching the Yondr Phone-Free Schools Programme. This is not just about limiting screen time, it is about giving students the space to engage meaningfully, think deeply and thrive in an environment designed for their growth.”

The letter described how for over a decade, Yondr has supported schools in more than 40 countries to build healthier, more engaging school cultures.

Westside School reported that the Yondr pouches have resulted in 86% reported improved safety and student wellness, 84% saw increased engagement in class and a 44% reduction in behavioural referrals.

The letter added that the process of is quick, simple, and will be supervised by staff as part of the school’s daily routine.

The new policy will affect 1,400 students across both schools.

It is hoped the phone ban will reduce distractions, prevent cyber-bullying and video recording inside the schools.

Parents and carers were informed of the procedures and told that the unlocking process is so quick that students don’t typically need to break stride.

Staff will be on hand with mobile unlocking stations to stop queues forming in the first few weeks. If determined there is a need for more unlocking stations, this will be introduced.

The main office will have an unlocking device for school staff to monitor students arriving late or leaving early.

If students forget to unlock their phones as they leave school, they can either return to school or have a phone free evening.

If a student forgets to bring their pouch to school the phone will be collected and securely stored in the school office until the end of the day. Parents/carers will be contacted and reminded of the procedures.

According to the guidelines if the pouch is repeatedly forgotten, their pouch will be treated as lost and a replacement fee will be charged.

There are alternative solutions for students who require their phones for medical reasons.

If a student is found in possession of a phone outside their pouch while in school the phone will be confiscated and returned when a parent/carer picks it up from the school site.

The letter to parents and carers outlined that any attempts tamper with the Yondr system, including use or possession of high-strength magnets will be treated as a serious offence, potentially resulting in a replacement fee, confiscation of their device until collected by a parent/carer; or suspension.

Teachers will be conducting random pouch checks over the academic year to assess the condition of the pouches.

If there is a school emergency students should follow safety procedures, with the guidance highlighting that unauthorised phone use during such situations may delay emergency responses, spread misinformation, put students and staff at increased risk, and disrupt coordinated safeguarding measures.