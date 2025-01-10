Passengers on Bristol flight face severe delays after unauthorised drones seen near runway
Passengers on the easyJet flight to Bristol on Thursday evening faced serious delays after their plane was held back when unauthorised drones were seen flying near the runway. The presence of the drones prompted airfield operators to delay departure amid safety concerns. “Following the sighting of unauthorised drones in the vicinity of the airport, one...
