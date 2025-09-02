Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 2nd Sep, 2025

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Patient survey launched for PCC

Photo by Johnny Bugeja

By Eyleen Gomez
1st September 2025

A new patient satisfaction survey has been launched at the Primary Care Centre (PCC) to gather feedback from the public on their experiences with the services.

The initiative, announced by Minister for Health and Care Gemma Arias-Vasquez, is being led by the PCC Task Force.

It follows on from improvements in appointment availability and seeks to further enhance patient care.

The survey will gather feedback from patients who have recently used PCC services, covering key areas such as ease of appointment booking, waiting times, duration of consultations and overall satisfaction.
It also includes services at the Children’s Primary Care Centre and offers respondents a chance to suggest improvements.

At a press conference in the minister‘s office, the media were told that, since January 2025, the PCC has implemented changes that have resulted in a significant reduction in complaints and an increase in the number of daily appointments available.

“We can now deliver more appointments than before,” said Rose Suissa, the Primary Care Services Manager.
“We don’t have the complaints that we seemed to be getting all the time.”

Other changes included the introduction of a dedicated Sick Note Line and pre- appointment reminder calls which will help increase the number of appointments available.

“I think it's fair to say that there are 600 appointments available, at least on a daily basis, in the PCC,” Mrs Arias-Vasquez said.

“So 600 appointments is a lot of appointments on a daily basis, and that is excluding bloods, excluding numerous other clinics that go on at the time.”

“We are now at the next step.”

“What we want to do is to launch a patient satisfaction survey to hear from people in Gibraltar what it is that they think of the PCC and what kind of experience they had on visiting the PCC.”

On the daily appointments and the 8.15am call system, Dr Valerie Flores, the Divisional Medical Lead for Primary Medical Services, said if a person’s regular doctor is available, then they will be offered a booking.

Alternatively, they will be offered an appointment with another of the GPs with available slots on the day.

The survey is open for the month of September and the feedback collected will be published and presented to the PCC Task Force, with the aim of identifying key themes and areas for improvement.

The survey, which is now live, is accessible both online via QR codes displayed throughout the PCC and in hard copy at the reception desk. Assistance will be provided to patients less familiar with technology to ensure everyone has the opportunity to share their views.

It is open to all individuals who have attended a GP appointment in recent months, and responses will remain anonymous and confidential.

“I would like to encourage everyone who has recently visited the PCC to take five minutes to complete the survey,” said Mrs Arias-Vasquez.

The survey can be accessed here: https://forms.office.com/e/ZXRp86AZBq

Most Read

Local News

Suspension of goods mail to USA affects Gibraltar Post Office

Mon 1st Sep, 2025

Local News

Nicholas Martin returns to Gibraltar after 25 years with ‘Destello Azul’

Wed 27th Aug, 2025

Local News

Rock Hotel plans major refurbishment of pool and terrace facilities

Tue 26th Aug, 2025

Local News

Hybrid London-style taxis trialled in Gibraltar

Thu 28th Aug, 2025

Local News

Chief Minister welcomes UCLA Jewish students to Gibraltar

Mon 1st Sep, 2025

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

1st September 2025

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Dementia Awareness Month kicks off with community spirit and packed calendar

1st September 2025

Local News
Royal Gibraltar Regiment strengthens UK–Chile defence partnership

1st September 2025

Local News
Upgrade and restoration of the historic City Under Siege Exhibition

1st September 2025

Local News
Progress reported on new requirements for food delivery drivers

1st September 2025

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2025