Patient survey launched for PCC

A new patient satisfaction survey has been launched at the Primary Care Centre (PCC) to gather feedback from the public on their experiences with the services.

The initiative, announced by Minister for Health and Care Gemma Arias-Vasquez, is being led by the PCC Task Force.

It follows on from improvements in appointment availability and seeks to further enhance patient care.

The survey will gather feedback from patients who have recently used PCC services, covering key areas such as ease of appointment booking, waiting times, duration of consultations and overall satisfaction.

It also includes services at the Children’s Primary Care Centre and offers respondents a chance to suggest improvements.

At a press conference in the minister‘s office, the media were told that, since January 2025, the PCC has implemented changes that have resulted in a significant reduction in complaints and an increase in the number of daily appointments available.

“We can now deliver more appointments than before,” said Rose Suissa, the Primary Care Services Manager.

“We don’t have the complaints that we seemed to be getting all the time.”

Other changes included the introduction of a dedicated Sick Note Line and pre- appointment reminder calls which will help increase the number of appointments available.

“I think it's fair to say that there are 600 appointments available, at least on a daily basis, in the PCC,” Mrs Arias-Vasquez said.

“So 600 appointments is a lot of appointments on a daily basis, and that is excluding bloods, excluding numerous other clinics that go on at the time.”

“We are now at the next step.”

“What we want to do is to launch a patient satisfaction survey to hear from people in Gibraltar what it is that they think of the PCC and what kind of experience they had on visiting the PCC.”

On the daily appointments and the 8.15am call system, Dr Valerie Flores, the Divisional Medical Lead for Primary Medical Services, said if a person’s regular doctor is available, then they will be offered a booking.

Alternatively, they will be offered an appointment with another of the GPs with available slots on the day.

The survey is open for the month of September and the feedback collected will be published and presented to the PCC Task Force, with the aim of identifying key themes and areas for improvement.

The survey, which is now live, is accessible both online via QR codes displayed throughout the PCC and in hard copy at the reception desk. Assistance will be provided to patients less familiar with technology to ensure everyone has the opportunity to share their views.

It is open to all individuals who have attended a GP appointment in recent months, and responses will remain anonymous and confidential.

“I would like to encourage everyone who has recently visited the PCC to take five minutes to complete the survey,” said Mrs Arias-Vasquez.

The survey can be accessed here: https://forms.office.com/e/ZXRp86AZBq