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Fri 20th Mar, 2026

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Sports

Pau Funes races in world championships

By Stephen Ignacio
20th March 2026

Gibraltar athlete Pau Funes was to represent Gibraltar at the World Athletics Indoor Championships in Poland earlier this Friday.
Racing against the likes of 14th ranked Emmanuel Eseme from Cameroon and 19th ranked Jordan Anthony from the United States, Pau was to finish seventh from seven with a time of 7.20 in the 60m sprint. This just 0.05 below his personal season best, which is a Gibraltar indoor national record for the U18s and U20s in the 60m which he recorded just a month ago in Antequerra.

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