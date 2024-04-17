Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 17th Apr, 2024

Local News

Peer support co-ordinators course for Defence members

By Chronicle Staff
17th April 2024

Members of the Gibraltar Defence Police and the Defence Guard Service welfare committee recently took part in an online Peer Support Co-ordinators course as part of improving their force’s welfare capabilities.

The National Police Wellbeing Service course, which took three days to complete, was held online via Microsoft Teams.

The three members of the team participated in a series of co-ordinated activities, events, and measures to deliver the 'common goal for police wellbeing' vision, associated change and benefits of a holistic approach to psychological health and wellbeing supporting police forces to sustainably grow and manage their workforce.

The aim of the course is to be able to instruct individuals on how to be peer supporters so that as a Force, they can provide adequate support to anyone that needs it by giving you an understanding of how to set up, implement, recruit peer support and how to keep it energised, thus improving welfare capabilities in the force in the future.

This is the first time the Gibraltar Defence Police has participated in this particular course.

Gibraltar Defence Police, PC Dagan Torres said: “The course was extremely insightful and allowed us to understand how to support our peers better, which in turn can allow us as a force to provide better welfare facilitation for all individuals.”

