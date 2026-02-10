Peninsula Racing Claims Long Awaited Victory at the 44Cup Calero Marinas

Lanzarote, 8 February 2026 — Peninsula Racing has returned to the top of the RC44 podium, securing a commanding victory at the 44Cup Calero Marina in Lanzarote. The win marks a significant milestone for the team, delivering their first event triumph in the 44Cup series since 2017 — fittingly, also in Lanzarote — and reaffirming Peninsula Racing’s position among the elite of international one design sailing.

Led by owner/driver John Bassadone, Peninsula Racing demonstrated exceptional consistency and composure across 12 fiercely contested races. The team never placed lower than sixth throughout the regatta and set the tone early by winning the final day’s opening race. Their hallmark blend of sharp starting, calm execution, and superior boat speed proved decisive in the shifting breeze and challenging land influenced conditions.

Bassadone praised the collective effort behind the result:

“It was a long time coming, but it’s amazing. I’m feeling great. We sailed fast, sailed well, and the team did a fantastic job trimming the boat. The team work so hard at regattas and between regattas — I’m so happy for the crew.”

Peninsula Racing’s renewed pace has been a critical factor in their return to form. Adjustments to the sail programme and enhanced onboard coordination — particularly from tactician Vasco Vascotto, the multiple world champion, and main trimmer Jordi Calafat — delivered greater speed and tactical flexibility throughout the event. Vascotto highlighted the team’s growing consistency:

“We’ve worked on the sails so that everybody is now sailing more or less in the same condition, which gives me more possibilities to make good calls.”

Entering the final day just one point behind Team Aqua, Peninsula Racing delivered under pressure. A race win followed by a strong third place propelled them into the overall lead. In the concluding race, the team executed a clinical defensive strategy to cover their closest rivals, sealing the championship with confidence.

Behind them, GeMera Racing and Team Aqua tied on points, with GeMera securing second on countback. But the week belonged to Peninsula Racing — a team whose persistence, preparation and performance have brought them emphatically back to winning ways.

As the 44Cup season continues, Peninsula Racing carries renewed momentum and belief, ready to build on this breakthrough result.

The next regatta will take place between 22-26 April in Puntaldia, Sardinia.