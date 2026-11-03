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Tue 3rd Nov, 2026

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Local News

Peter J Isola Foundation donates £6,000 to GBC Open Day

By Chronicle Staff
3rd November 2026

The Peter J Isola Foundation has donated £6,000 to the GBC Open Day after its annual five-a-side football tournament raised £4,265, with the Foundation topping up the sum to mark the event’s sixth year.

A total of 17 teams took part in the tournament last Friday, with Senate retaining the title after beating RBS International in a repeat of last year’s final.
Port Auxiliary finished third.

GBC’s Gibraltar Today programme broadcast live from the event, which also included an Accuracy Challenge won by Triay’s Doran Torres.

Following the tournament, players and supporters were served a large paella prepared on site by Isolas’ in-house chef, alongside pizzas and drinks.

Peter Isola, Trustee of the Peter J Isola Foundation, said: “It was great to see so many teams return for another enjoyable day in support of the GBC Open Day. Thanks to everyone’s generosity, the Foundation is able to donate £6,000 towards Gibraltar’s Open Day this year. Our sincere thanks go to the players, sponsors, volunteers and supporters who made the day such a success and to the GFA for the enhanced facilities they made available to us this year which made the tournament even more enjoyable. Personally, I would also like to thank Genevieve Bossino for the tremendous work she puts in to the tournament each year and the Foundation throughout the year.”

Tammy Isola, Trustee of the Peter J Isola Foundation, added: “It was another enjoyable tournament, with some competitive matches and plenty of fun during the Accuracy Challenge. It is great to see everyone coming together to support the GBC Open Day. We really enjoy organising this event and appreciate the continued support we receive each year.”

The Foundation also thanked the teams taking part, as well as the GFA, GSLA, Saccone and Speed, St John Ambulance, Aura and the GBC film and radio crews for their support and assistance.
It also thanked the PJI Foundation fundraising team for organising the event.

The Foundation said it looked forward to welcoming returning teams and new participants to next year’s tournament.

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