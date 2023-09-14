Picardo and Azopardi clash on McGrail Inquiry and Andorra
The McGrail Inquiry is “part of the election backdrop” whether GSLP leader Fabian Picardo “likes it or not”, Keith Azopardi, the leader of the GSD, said on Wednesday. The GSD had earlier this week said the October 12 date for the election had been chosen by Mr Picardo because it did not coincide with any...
