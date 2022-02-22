Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 22nd Feb, 2022

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
UK/Spain News

Pioneering RAF sniffer dog given ‘animal Victoria Cross’ award

Download 12:46 - 22 Feb 2022 ANIMALS Dog PDSA Dickin Medal for valour Former handler and trainer RAF Police Warrant Officer Jonathan Tanner with retired RAF Police sniffer dog, Hertz, in Green Park, central London, with his People's Dispensary for Sick Animals (PDSA) Dickin Medal for valour, the highest award any animal can receive whilst serving in military conflict. Hertz received the award after for finding more than 100 items of contraband, including drugs and Personal Electronic Devices (PEDs), all of which posed a significant threat to the lives of servicemen, women and civilians in Afghanistan. Pic by Kirsty O'Connor

By Press Association
22nd February 2022

By Alistair Mason, PA

A pioneering RAF sniffer dog has been recognised for his work in Afghanistan with the animal equivalent of the Victoria Cross.

Hertz, a German shorthaired pointer, was the first – and so far only – dog in the British military to be trained to sniff out “personal electronic devices”, including mobile phones, SIM cards and GPS devices.

Now retired, he was awarded the PDSA Dickin Medal at a ceremony in London on Tuesday – the 74th animal to receive the honour.

Warrant Officer Jonathan Tanner, Hertz’s trainer and handler in Afghanistan, told the PA news agency: “In terms of British military working dogs, he is a one-off.

“He’s very much a unique animal.”

WO Tanner said he and Hertz were assigned to address the issue of mobile devices being used to “pass messages and data and details to people on the outside that might pose a threat to those on the inside of camp”.

He spent around two months training Hertz to sniff out such devices.

“It was a capability that in the British military had never been tried before,” he said.

“It was something that we’d never even considered before.”

The technique turned out to be “very successful”, WO Tanner said, with Hertz going on to find more than 100 items of contraband.

He worked in Camp Bastion and locations throughout Helmand and Kabul over a period of 13 months and is said to have saved many lives.

Hertz, born in Croatia, joined the RAF as a one-year-old puppy and was chosen for the special assignment after demonstrating exceptional skill in drug detecting.

WO Tanner said Hertz was “by far the best” dog he’s worked with, and that the pair became “best friends”.

“There were many times that one of us would be having a bad day not, enjoying ourselves as much as we possibly could, and I would take him away, put him back in his kennel at night and just sit there and have a chat like you do with your mates at the end of the day,” he said.

“He wasn’t very good at giving advice, but he said he certainly listened and I can tell you that he never gave me bad advice.”

PDSA director general Jan McLoughlin said: “Hertz is a truly remarkable animal hero and a trailblazer in his field.

“His exceptional skills undoubtedly protected troops from the ever-evolving advances in digital intelligence.

“His actions changed the course of countless missions, saving the lives of military personnel and civilians.

“For this bravery and devotion to duty, we are honoured to welcome him as the latest recipient of the PDSA Dickin Medal.”

Most Read

Brexit

Cross-border transport companies uneasy as they await details of permit changes

Mon 21st Feb, 2022

Features

Couple marks 70 years together

Mon 14th Feb, 2022

Local News

‘Logistical nightmare’ as 32-tonne artillery piece is recovered ready for restoration

Wed 16th Feb, 2022

UK/Spain News

Man arrested after incident on Spanish side of the border

Sun 13th Feb, 2022

Brexit

Negotiators reconvene on Tuesday for treaty talks

Sat 19th Feb, 2022

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

22nd February 2022

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

UK/Spain News
Boris Johnson says Vladimir Putin is ‘bent on full-scale invasion’ of Ukraine

22nd February 2022

UK/Spain News
You should still isolate if you have Covid-19, says Professor Sir Chris Whitty

22nd February 2022

UK/Spain News
Plan for living with Covid-19 to bring country ‘towards a return to normality’

21st February 2022

UK/Spain News
Spain's PP embroiled in rift over alleged graft

18th February 2022

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2022