Planning begins for 2026 and 2027 solar eclipses over Gibraltar

Planning has begun for two major solar eclipses that will be visible from Gibraltar in the summers of 2026 and 2027, including a total eclipse that is expected to draw thousands of visitors to the Rock.

The events include a 92% solar eclipse in the evening of August 12, 2026, and a total eclipse in the morning of August 2, 2027.

The eclipse will be visible throughout the Iberian Peninsula, with totality in the north, and Gibraltar will be one of the only places in Europe where there will be totality for more than four minutes.

The Minister for the Environment and Transport, Dr John Cortes, chaired a co-ordinating meeting to begin preparations. Representatives from the Gibraltar Astronomical Society attended and gave a presentation setting out the details of both events.

It is expected that the 2027 eclipse will attract significant numbers of visitors to Gibraltar, possibly in the thousands. The meeting discussed likely viewing locations for local residents and visitors, the arrangements that will be required, and related traffic and transport issues. Representatives from the Royal Gibraltar Police and the Ministry of Transport took part in the discussions.

Public health advice on eye protection was highlighted as critical for both eclipses. This was discussed at length, with representatives from Public Health, including the Director of Public Health, Dr Helen Carter, present at the meeting.

Officials described the session as a preliminary discussion, with other stakeholders due to be involved as the dates approach.

Dr Cortes said: “There will be challenges in making these exciting astronomical events safe and enjoyable, and we have to plan well in advance given the pressure that the total eclipse next year in particular will bring. It will be an experience of a lifetime, and we must plan well for it.”