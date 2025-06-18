Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Plans announced to expand respite services for children and young adults with learning disabilities

By Chronicle Staff
18th June 2025

The Minister for Health and Care, Gemma Arias Vasquez, has announced proposals to expand after-school respite care for children and young adults with learning disabilities, increasing the number of users from 35 to 44.

The move follows an unsuccessful tender process launched in April 2024, which aimed to improve access to care, formalise arrangements, and secure better premises than those currently in use at the Boat House. Although several parties expressed interest, none met the requirements to deliver both care and facilities under a single contract.

Subsequently, with the approval of the Procurement Office and in accordance with public procurement regulations, the Government of Gibraltar and the Care Agency began direct negotiations with PossAbilities, a previous applicant whose submission had been considered most suitable.

PossAbilities is a provider of specialist care with experience supporting individuals with complex needs. These discussions have led to the development of a revised model that includes the use of dedicated premises managed by PossAbilities, while the Care Agency retains oversight and contract management responsibilities.

The new model introduces a dedicated bus service to improve access during poor weather conditions and includes strengthened leadership within the service.

According to the Government of Gibraltar, the changes will result in an annual saving of £600,000 and support more equitable access to respite care across the community.

Consultation with families is set to begin shortly, with full implementation expected by September 2026, pending the completion of a Memorandum of Understanding and insurance agreements.

Ms Arias Vasquez, said: “This is an important service which families rely on and our children deserve. We have listened to parents, recognised the limitations of the current model and worked within the proper frameworks to design a more equitable and sustainable service.”

“This proposal does not only increase the amount of children and young adults that can access the service, important though that is, it also ensures fairness and delivers care in a setting that is both safe and purpose-built.”

“I am especially pleased that, alongside these improvements, we are also achieving real value for money. This ensures the sustainability of the service going forward.”

“We will continue to work closely with families to make sure this transition is smooth and that the needs of every child remain at the heart of everything we do.”

