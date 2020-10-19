Poetic social distancing as live entertainment slowly finds its way back
Very slowly cultural entities are learning how to make the most of the situation the world finds itself in. The Arts in general as we all know have been badly hit by this pandemic. Although theatre remains at a standstill at long last there are signs of life beyond the virtual. Watching Britain’s Got Talent...
