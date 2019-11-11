Poll reveals 1.4 million British adults using 'street cannabis' to treat chronic health conditions

The Centre for Medicinal Cannabis (CMC) today welcomes the new NICE guidelines relating to the prescribing of cannabis-based medicinal products for people with intractable nausea and vomiting, chronic pain, spasticity and severe treatment-resistant epilepsy but urges the Government to urgently accelerate patient access and clinical learning via the NHS as it reveals shocking new polling data.

A new poll conducted for the CMC and CPASS by YouGov reveals for the first time the true extent of illicit adult use of 'street cannabis' to treat the symptoms of chronic conditions.

Previous reports have estimated that between 50,000 and 1.1 million people in the UK are already using cannabis in this way, excluding recreational use. However, criticism of this data, open to observational, selection and reporting bias, has prevented their inclusion in national policy deliberations.

"In our survey we sought to accurately identify the incidence of street-available cannabis use for medical intent amongst the general population in England, Wales and Scotland," a spokesperson said.