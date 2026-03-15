Poniente set pace in Interclubs Del Estrecho championship

The Westerly (Poniente) set the pace in the second race of the Interclubs del Estrecho Championship in Gibraltar

The fleet of the 16th Interclubs del Estrecho Championship – Ceuta Emociona, sailed its second event of the season this Saturday in a day marked by strong Poniente winds and a high level of competition in the waters of the Bay. Organized by the Royal Gibraltar Yacht Club, a total of 34 yachts took the start in a demanding race that tested the crews’ skills in one of the most dynamic sailing areas along the Andalusian coast.

The day began at the Gibraltar Yacht Club with the traditional breakfast and skippers’ briefing. The fleet then moved to the starting line located off ‘Playa de Poniente@ in La Línea de la Concepción. After two aborted starts due to technical issues, the race committee decided to proceed with a joint start for all classes at 13:15, sending the fleet on a 6.30-nautical-mile course.

During the first windward leg there were numerous close tacks between boats, with Luna (RCN Algeciras) being the first to reach the windward mark and maintaining her on until the end of the race. At that mark, Ceuta-Mahersa (CV Vendaval Ceuta) rounded in second place, closely followed by Al Tarik IV (CDN Saladillo).

Poniente winds and tactical sailing in the Strait and the Bay.

The Strait once again showed its character with a Poniente wind ranging from 16 to 25 knots, producing a fast and highly tactical race. The wind briefly dropped to around 7 knots at the windward mark, forcing crews to work hard on their strategy before the breeze strengthened again during the final leg.

One of the most striking moments of the day came with the impressive display of spinnakers set by much of the fleet during the downwind run to the finish, offering a spectacular sight along the Campo de Gibraltar coastline.

Results by class

ORC 1 Class

Ceuta-Mahersa– CV Vendaval Ceuta

Paul Chimene – RCM Sotogrande

Luna – RCN Algeciras

ORC 2 Class

Al Tarik IV – CDN Saladillo

Vertigo – Royal Gibraltar Yacht Club

Upoars – Royal Gibraltar Yacht Club

Club Class

Mandala – CM Linense

Pequod II – RCN Algeciras

Bliss – RCN Algeciras

Reduced Crew Class

Titicaca – Royal Gibraltar Yacht Club

Senador II – RCN La Línea

Lily – Royal Gibraltar Yacht Club

The Royal Gibraltar Yacht Club, organizer of the race, also placed four of its boats on the podium (Titicaca, Lily, Vertigo and Upoars).

The day concluded with a social lunch for crews at the Gibraltar club facilities.

The Interclubs del Estrecho Championship will continue on the April 18, when the fleet gathers again in the Bay under the organization of Club Deportivo Náutico El Saladillo in Algeciras.