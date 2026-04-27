Gibraltar U17 in second defeat

Gibraltar Under-17s suffered a second successive defeat in their UEFA European Championship qualifying campaign, falling to a 4-0 loss against Bosnia and Herzegovina in League B Group B4 at the Technical Centre Vadul lui Voda.

Having opened their campaign with a 3-0 defeat to Finland, Gibraltar were hoping for a more competitive showing, but a difficult first half ultimately decided the contest. Bosnia and Herzegovina asserted themselves early, forcing goalkeeper Ribeiro Lane into action on several occasions, with the Gibraltar shot-stopper making important saves to keep the score level in the opening stages.

The breakthrough came on 20 minutes when Svetozar Milijević converted following a corner, giving Bosnia and Herzegovina a deserved lead. Just four minutes later, Gibraltar’s task became even tougher when Christian Anthony Perera Vinent turned the ball into his own net under pressure, doubling the advantage.

Bosnia and Herzegovina continued to press, and their dominance was reflected on the scoreboard with two further goals before the break. Aldian Korora made it 3-0 on 31 minutes after a well-worked move, before Vladan Đerić added a fourth in the 39th minute, effectively ending the contest by half-time.

The second half saw Gibraltar attempt to regroup, making several changes and showing improved resilience. Ribeiro Lane continued to impress in goal, producing a number of saves to deny further efforts, including from Marjanović and Ohran, while the defence worked hard to limit additional damage.

Despite the challenging scoreline, Gibraltar continued to battle, earning late set-pieces and pushing forward in the closing stages, with Omara delivering a corner deep into stoppage time.

While the result leaves Gibraltar without points after two matches, the second-half response offered some encouragement as they look ahead to their remaining fixtures in the group.