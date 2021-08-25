Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 25th Aug, 2021

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
UK/Spain News

Poorer parents more likely to be worried about lost lessons amid Covid – poll

Hand sanitiser in a classroom at Outwood Academy Adwick in Doncaster, as schools in England reopen to pupils following the coronavirus lockdown. Photo by Danny Lawson/PA Media

By Press Association
25th August 2021

By Eleanor Busby, PA Education Correspondent

This was originally sent under embargo
Parents of pupils eligible for free school meals are more likely to be worried about how much learning their child had lost due to Covid, a survey suggests.

Charity Teach First is calling on the Government to provide funding to reduce teachers’ timetabled hours in schools serving the poorest communities so staff can spend more time on planning high quality lessons.

Nearly half (44%) of parents of pupils eligible for free school meals (FSMs) said they were extremely or somewhat worried about lost learning during the pandemic, compared to 34% of parents whose children are not eligible.

The poll, of more than 1,400 parents in July by the Parent Ping app, suggests that families in the West Midlands (49%) are also more likely to be concerned about their child’s lost learning than those in London (33%).

It also found that the majority of parents (63%) believe that teachers are not paid fairly for the amount of work they do – in light of the Government’s announcement of a pay freeze for teachers in 2020/21.

Teach First, which provides support to schools in disadvantaged communities, is calling on ministers to provide funding to reduce teachers’ timetabled hours by 20% in some of the most disadvantaged schools so staff can spend more time on professional development to help improve pupils’ outcomes.

A separate survey, of more than 6,500 teachers in April by the Teacher Tapp app, found that 52% said funding to reduce teachers’ timetables would make the greatest difference to support students, while 61% said more funding for and access to social and mental health services would be the best help.

Ann Donaghy, head of Noel-Baker Academy in Derby, said: “With Covid leaving pupils in disadvantaged communities even further behind in their education, schools like mine have had to rethink how best to support their recovery.

“Knowing that great teachers are truly the best resource for this, our reduced teachers’ timetable made a huge difference during this really difficult time.

“It has aided our staff’s wellbeing, given them time to plan their lessons, focus on progression and fully support our pupils.

“However, schools in disadvantaged areas can’t always make these changes alone – we need ring-fenced funding to do so.”

Teach First’s chief executive Russell Hobby said: “Inequality has been baked into our education system for too long and we need sustained action to tackle it. The pandemic has made the situation worse: affecting some pupils far harder than others.

“But any plan for the future of education must go beyond ‘recovery’ because where we were before wasn’t good enough. We have an opportunity to break the historical cycle of inequality.

“The policies we’ve put forward would help schools give every young person a fighting chance to get the best possible education.

“We urge the Government to take on board these suggestions to ensure we don’t leave a generation of pupils behind.”

A Department for Education (DfE) spokeswoman said: “We are enormously grateful for teachers’ and leaders’ hard work during the pandemic.

“We have taken a wide range of action to address teacher workload and wellbeing and we are improving support and professional development at all stages of their career.”

The spokeswoman added that more funding was being pumped into schools, as well as over £3 billion of funding to help pupils make up for lost learning.

Most Read

Local News

Two rescued after drugs chase at sea ends in search operation

Tue 24th Aug, 2021

Local News

Caleta Hotel to close in December as Callaghan family eyes Hilton project

Mon 23rd Aug, 2021

Local News

ESG outlines concerns for proposed £1m hotel in Upper Rock Nature Reserve

Tue 24th Aug, 2021

Brexit

Frontex chief says EU border agency would be ‘honoured’ to play role in Rock’s post-Brexit future

Sun 22nd Aug, 2021

Local News

Catherine Zeta Jones and Michael Douglas visit Gibraltar

Tue 17th Aug, 2021

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

25th August 2021

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

UK/Spain News
Covid vaccines still give good protection against serious illness, says expert

25th August 2021

UK/Spain News
National Trust data reveals how climate change could hit UK summer days out

25th August 2021

UK/Spain News
Life-saving blood test for pregnant women to be available across NHS in England

25th August 2021

UK/Spain News
Tourism industry hit by Brexit, Covid-19 and surge in holidaymakers

25th August 2021

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2021