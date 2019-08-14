Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 14th Aug, 2019

Portrait of young man on housing estate up for prestigious photography prize

Enda Bowe/PA Wire

By Press Association
13th August 2019

By Keiran Southern, PA

A family going on holiday, a young man on a housing estate, and a portrait of an artist's late mother have been shortlisted for a major international photography award.

The pictures are in with the chance of winning the Â£15,000 Taylor Wessing Photographic Portrait Prize, which is organised by the National Portrait Gallery.

The works showcased "inspiring and emotive narratives of community", organisers said, and a winner will be announced in November.

The first image, by British photographer Garrod Kirkwood, was taken in the north-eastern seaside town of Whitley Bay and captures a family departing for a holiday.

Garrod Kirkwood/PA Wire

He described it as a "magical moment and portrait of a family and group of individuals that we all can relate to", adding that it is "a cinematic scene from real life".

Irish snapper Enda Bowe made the cut for his portrait of a young man, named Neil, on a housing estate in Belfast.

"Free from political and geographical context, the photographs speak of longing, yearning, aspirations and vulnerabilities of young people in Belfast today", Bowe said.

The final entry is from American photographer Pat Martin, who is based in Los Angeles.

He took portraits of his late mother, who struggled with addiction.

Pat Martin/PA Wire

Martin said: "For most of my life, I misunderstood my mother and witnessed how the world misunderstood her.

"Photographing her became a way of looking into a mirror and finding details never noticed. There were always new ones to discover, and something new to hide."

The annual Portrait Prize is judged anonymously and receives submissions from professional and amateur photographers from around the world.

This year organisers said there were 3,700 submissions entered by 1,611 photographers from 70 countries. A total of 55 portraits will go on display.

The winner of the first prize will receive Â£15,000, the second prize winner receives Â£3,000, and the third prize is Â£2,000.

The winner will be announced on November 5.

