Mon 24th Jul, 2023

PP and Vox fall short in Spanish election, opening door to Socialists

Voters in La Linea on Sunday.

By Chronicle Staff
23rd July 2023

By Brian Reyes and Maria Jesus Corrales Spain’s Socialist party saw strong backing in Sunday’s general election, coming second to the conservative Partido Popular but halting the swing to the right predicted by most polls in the run-up to the vote. Pollsters had predicted the PP and the far-right party Vox would garner enough votes...

