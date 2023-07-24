PP and Vox fall short in Spanish election, opening door to Socialists
By Brian Reyes and Maria Jesus Corrales Spain’s Socialist party saw strong backing in Sunday’s general election, coming second to the conservative Partido Popular but halting the swing to the right predicted by most polls in the run-up to the vote. Pollsters had predicted the PP and the far-right party Vox would garner enough votes...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here