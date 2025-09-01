Prelude events for Gibunco Gibraltar Literary Festival

Gibraltar Cultural Services, on behalf of the Ministries of Culture and Tourism, has announced a series of prelude events in October ahead of the Gibunco Gibraltar Literary Festival 2025, which will take place from November 10 to 16.

Four book launches will form part of the programme. Christina Galliano will relaunch a reprint of A Rocky Passage to Exile...The World War II Memoirs by her late mother, Lourdes Galliano. The book recalls Lourdes Galliano’s childhood evacuation from Gibraltar during World War II and will be launched at BookGEM on Thursday October 2. Ms Galliano will also take part in the Lightning Talks panel on Thursday November 13.

Journalist and broadcaster Alice Mascarenhas will present Palabras al Viento, honouring her late father, Manolo Mascarenhas, whose writings and broadcasts reflected Gibraltar’s culture and politics from the 1940s to the 1970s. The launch will take place at Grand Battery House on Thursday October 23. She will also present Alice’s Table 7 on Monday November 10 at BookGEM.

Ambrose Avellano will launch El Nino Tiene Algo! The Making of An Artist at BookGEM on Tuesday October 28. The publication explores his six decades of artistic development and includes a collection of his works in various styles.

On Monday November 10, Charlie Cumbo will launch Gibraltar Football Down Memory Lane at BookGEM. The book documents Gibraltar’s football history since 1882, featuring rare posters, programmes and images of significant matches and tournaments.

In addition, Gibraltar Cultural Services is organising a workshop with GNBC member and transformational coach Melissa Bosano. Discover Your Writer’s Voice: A Coaching Workshop for Writers and Aspiring Writers will take place at BookGEM on Thursday October 16. The session will include guided exercises, discussions and activities designed to help writers identify their goals and develop practical tools to support their work.

The Minister for Tourism and Culture, Christian Santos, said: “As always, my thanks to my teams for organising a myriad of events for and around the Literary Festival. These prelude events will serve to get people interested and involved in the upcoming main events.

“These particular prelude events are focused on local authors and local stories. Gibraltar has always been a melting pot of inspiration, and our creatives are certainly using their experiences and talents to inspire others.

“The variety of subject matter in the books and workshop will be sure to attract a good crowd for all these dates.”

For more information, contact the Festival Director on 20047309 or info@culture.gi.