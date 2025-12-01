Preparations well underway for 2026 Cavalcade  

Preparations are well underway for next year’s Cavalcade, with president of the organising committee Eric Abudarham reporting increased participation, strong community support and an ongoing commitment to one of Gibraltar’s most popular traditions.

Next year’s event is expected to feature 19 floats, including the traditional Three Kings floats, as well as four local bands taking part in the procession along Main Street on January 5.

Mr Abudarham underlined the role of private sponsorship and committee initiative in helping secure the Cavalcade’s future.

“We have bought six trailers ourselves,” he said.

“These trailers are seven meters by two and a half meters and they're being pulled by our good friends from Maroc Atlas 4x4, they provide the tow for it.”

“We've got a good arrangement with them. They're very helpful to us, particularly when we've had to move them from the park-and-ride where we had them stored.”

The use of the smaller trailers and 4x4 vehicles means large trucks no longer need to drive down Main Street or negotiate tight turning circles in Casemates.

Mr Abudarham said having the 4x4 vehicles tow the floats is also safer for the hundreds of people who line the route each year to watch the Cavalcade.

While the public sees the Cavalcade come together on one night, many of those taking part will have been preparing their floats for weeks or even months.

For the committee, the work starts even earlier.

Planning for the following year begins almost as soon as the Cavalcade ends, with discussions and preparations starting from January 6.

Mr Abudarham, as president, may be the public face of the organising team, but he is keen to highlight the contribution of others who work behind the scenes to make the event happen.

He pointed to the efforts of long-serving committee members, including one in his seventies who still gets under the truck bed to help with the practical work, and he expressed gratitude to those who donate funds or services to support the Cavalcade.

However, he also acknowledged that the committee “is not getting any younger” and said new people are needed to come on board to ensure the long-term future of the event.

He welcomes anyone interested in helping to get in touch with him to see how they can contribute, whether through practical support, sponsorship or joining the committee itself.

Despite the pressures of organising such a large community event, Mr Abudarham said his enthusiasm for the Cavalcade remains undiminished.

“As long as we can, we’ll keep the spirit of the Cavalcade alive.”